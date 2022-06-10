WATCH: STOMP Celebrates Zippo's 90th Anniversary With Exclusive Video

Today, two iconic names: Stomp, and Zippo are celebrating Zippo's 90th Anniversary with the release of a video created for the occasion.

Both Stomp and Zippo create sounds that are timeless, classic, and instantly recognizable. Stomp uses Zippo lighters in one of their trademark pieces.

STOMP creators Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas said, "We may be best known for brooms and trashcans, but the bell-like tones of Zippo lighters have added the most delicate sounds to our show since the very beginning."

STOMP, the award-winning international sensation and iconic New York theatrical landmark, has been astonishing audiences at New York's Orpheum Theatre (126 Second Avenue) since 1994 and is currently in Los Angeles on a national tour.

It is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography; New York's OBIE Award; a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, and a "Legend of Off-Broadway" Award.

A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, Stomp has made a global mark on popular culture with performances at Athens' Acropolis, The Academy Awards, London Olympics Closing Ceremony, this collaboration with Paul Simon and Jimmy Fallon on "Cecilia," , a stunning STOMP OUT LITTER PSA shot across NYC's five boroughs, this one-take collaboration with The Harlem Globetrotters , and this unique collaboration on the Latin Grammys with the award-winning band Calle 13. It has been parodied on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Simpsons," and been an answer on Jeopardy!

STOMP's international engagements have included Abu Dhabi, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dubai, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey.