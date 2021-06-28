WATCH: Brandon Michael Nase Releases Two New Music Videos Featuring Keri Rene Fuller, Tee Boyich & More

Today, Brandon Michael Nase, founder and Executive Director of Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ) released two new music videos featuring Tee Boyich (Mean Girls) and Keri René Fuller (Jagged Little Pill, Cats National Tour), along with Bryohna Marie Parham (Porgy and Bess) and a vocal appearance from Tony Award nominee Rob McClure. The music videos feature performances of staples in the Musical Theatre canon, "The I Love You Song" from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and "Let Me Be Your Star" from "Smash."

Watch below!

Featuring an all-BIPOC creative team and band, these new performances were born out of BFRJ's Instathon fundraiser. During the fundraiser, 20 Broadway stars competed head-to-head on Instagram and ultimately raised $85,000. Boyich, one of the top fundraisers, had originally committed to informally recording "Let Me Be Your Star" with Fuller as part of a fundraising pledge. That commitment transformed into this larger collaboration with Nase, Parham, and McClure.

Produced and directed by Nase, the videos have music arrangements by Sujin Kim-Ramsey , sound engineering by Gloria Kaba, and were mixed and mastered by Malachi Mabson.