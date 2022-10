Vineyard Theatre to Receive Proclamation From Mayor's Office to Celebrate 'Vineyard Theatre Day'

MCC Theater will produce a four-week development workshop of a new musical, Hearts Beat Loud, to be presented on February 9 & 10, 2023. Hearts Beat Loud is based on the inspiring 2018 indie film set in Red Hook (starring Nick Offerman and Toni Collette).

October 28, 2022

MADE IN AMERICA is a funny yet shockingly raw autobiography written and performed by Japanese born artist Teruko Nakajima. She flees her homeland to escape a life filled with physical and emotional abuse. She tries surviving in America by becoming a Dominatrix, salsa dancer, and night club madame. But as the pressures in this new world overwhelm her, Teruko must learn to love herself before her own trauma destroys her.