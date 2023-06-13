Video: Watch Highlights From Ruth Stage's Productions in the Company's New Sizzle Reel

The Off Broadway theatre group, Ruth Stage, released an updated company sizzle reel this afternoon highlighting the company’s history and most recent successes.

In 2022, Ruth Stage, lead by chairman Matt de Rogatis and CEO Joe Rosario, became the first group in theatre history to produce the Pulitzer Prize winning masterpiece Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, by Tennessee Williams, Off Broadway. The show ran for 35 performances at the Theatre at St. Clement’s in midtown Manhattan. The success of the show encouraged the Tennessee Williams Estate to grant an unprecedented 42 performance re-engagement license to Ruth Stage this past Winter. That production also played at St. Clement’s. Rosario directed both productions and de Rogatis played the role of “Brick” to critical acclaim.

The sizzle reel features previous Ruth Stage productions and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is highlighted prominently throughout. Also making appearances in the video are 2x Tony nominee Alison Fraser, Broadway veteran Frederick Weller, theatre luminary Austin Pendleton and Cobra Kai’s Courtney Henggeler who played “Maggie” in the 2023 production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

The sizzle reel is produced by Ruth Stage videographer Miles Skalli. Check it out below!

In addition to their theatrical successes, Ruth Stage has developed a film division in Fort Lee, New Jersey, the original birthplace of film, and are currently working on a series to be developed for a major streaming service.

Their next Off-Broadway production takes place later in 2023 in midtown. Details will be made available later this summer.