Video: Tony Nominee Julia Lester And Helen Richman Talk Showbiz on MPTF GENERATIONS

Two generations of acting talent share their creative bond in the initial episode of MPTF Generations, a production of MPTF Studios from MPTF (the Motion Picture and Television Fund). Tony nominee Julia Lester and her grandmother, actress Helen Richman, are joined for a conversation with Jennifer Clymer, Director, MPTF Media, for a heartwarming and often inspiring conversation.

Watch below!

Known for her role as Ashlyn Caswell in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Julia Lester was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Little Red Riding Hood in the 2022 Broadway revival of Into the Woods. Helen Richman studied extensively with Lee Strasberg and appeared in the Broadway and National Company of Hatful of Rain; She has also directed for the stage with the first performance of Joseph Stefano's Laughter in the Early Thirties and the one-man stage play 4 Faces for her husband, actor Peter Mark Richman.

Helen and Julia's family has long been based out of Woodland Hills, California, the location for MPTF's Wasserman Campus. For 102 years, MPTF has supported working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services, including temporary financial assistance, case management, and residential living.

For more information about MPTF and how to support its mission of taking care of our own, visit mptf.com.