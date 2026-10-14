Valerie David's THE PINK HULK to Return for AMT Theater Benefit

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Four-time cancer survivor and patient advocate Valerie David is staging her autobiographical comedic drama The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within in New York City at the Actors Temple Theatre, as part of a One-Night-Only Benefit for AMT Theater and October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Written and performed by Valerie, this performance is also celebrating her 10-year anniversary of performing The Pink Hulk worldwide and the 27-year anniversary of her first cancer diagnosis. The performance will take place on Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 pm. 70-minute show with audience talkback following performance. Mature content

About The Pink Hulk

Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie fears losing 'her tatas' and takes them out for one last hurrah. Is there a 'happy' ending? But wait...then she gets a brain tumor! Discover Valerie's quest to survive cancer four times. An empowering and true story of inspiration for anyone facing ANY adversity in their own lives! With plenty of humor-guaranteed! Nine months after brain tumor surgery, she is unveiling this updated version, including developing brand-new material. For more info, visit https://pinkhulkplay.com/.

At the performance, there will be pink cupcakes, cookies galore and party favors for the anniversary celebration of The Pink Hulk. This performance will also be raising funds for Runway for Recovery, a nonprofit breast cancer organization, that provides special grants to Metastatic Breast Cancer patients and their families to help cover medical costs and living expenses, as well as provide valuable resources to the breast cancer community, celebrating survivors and honoring legacies.

At The Power of PINK Summit and the NOW Honoree Awards in Las Vegas, Valerie received a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for her patient advocacy work with The Pink Hulk, as well as The Pink Conqueror Award. Her goal with this show is to empower and inspire those going through any adversity in life, so you can find your own superhero within to face life's challenges. 'My show is not just about fighting cancer; it has a universal message of hope and empowerment,' Valerie says.

Her comical take is funny, emotional, and inspiring. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to the power of our own inner superheroes-to never give up and always have hope!

The Pink Hulk has been accepted into more than 60 festivals and performance engagements, performed in 25 cities in the U.S. and abroad, including England, Finland, Sweden and Iceland, portraying over 20 different characters onstage. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to never giving up! The Pink Hulk has been featured on TV, radio, in publications and on podcasts, including NBC 4 New York, CBS, FOX, amNY, Heal magazine, The IndyStar, Breast Friends Cancer Support Radio Network, Mia's World, Beating Cancer Daily with Saranne Rothberg, and Kicking Cancer's Ass with Joelle Kaufman.



Photo Credit: Emily Hewitt Photography

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