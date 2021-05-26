VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of LOVE, LINDA with Stevie Holland

Cole Porter fans will be able to celebrate his birthday on June 9th in style this year with the world premiere on demand presentation of the Off-Broadway musical Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter. With book by Stevie Holland with Gary William Friedman, music and lyrics by the legendary Cole Porter and arrangements and additional music by Mr. Friedman. The filmed presentation of this solo show stars the musical's co-creator and originator of the role Stevie Holland, as directed for the stage by Richard Maltby, Jr.*

Lyle Saunders heads the production team. Robert Learner is the Director of Photography.

Tickets for the world premiere on demand event are priced at $15 and are available online at Broadway On Demand at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/f8KQPQwXdRfI-love-linda--on-demand.

Love, Linda tells the story of Linda Lee Thomas, the Southern beauty who was the driving force behind legendary songwriter Cole Porter. Though Porter was gay, their companionship and love lasted through 35 years of marriage and together they lived a spectacular, glamour-filled life. With innovative arrangements, Cole Porter's timeless songs weave through the compelling narrative, celebrating the deep love that Linda and Cole shared, while examining the darker sides of their glamorous lives. The score for Love, Linda includes such beloved Porter songs as "Night and Day", "I Love Paris," "In the Still of the Night" and "Love for Sale."

Watch a sneak peek below!