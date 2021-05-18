Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

VIDEO: Transport Group's WHILE WE'RE HOME: EXTENDED CUT Premieres Today

The series features John Cariani and more!

May. 18, 2021  

Transport Group will celebrate twenty years of producing theater with a new video series, "While We're Home: Extended Cut," based on the company's weekly essays written by Transport Group's actors, writers, designers and other collaborators, which began in April 2020. A year-long project, the video series premieres today and will feature monthly installments.

Watch below!

Tony nominee John Cariani whose play cul-de-sac premiered at Transport Group in 2006 and who starred in his play Almost, Maine with the company in 2014 is the first artist featured in the series. He also appeared in Transport Group's productions of William Inge's Picnic and Come Back, Little Sheba in 2017.

"In April 2020, right after the industry paused, we posed a question to our alumni: 'What do you want to write about?'" says Artistic Director Jack Cummings III. "The essay series that resulted, 'While We're Home,' has grown over the last year to include pandemic experiences as well as deep explorations of what theater was before. As we expand the series to video, we are excited to allow artists the opportunity to offer a deeper perspective on their formative experiences with the company and its twenty-year history."

"Transport Group has always been innovative when it comes to the way it creates and produces, so it makes perfect sense that the company would re-imagine what a twenty-year celebration can look like," says Cariani. "I've been fortunate enough to call Transport Group an artistic home and I know many artists like me will be excited to share their stories in this new virtual way."

Transport Group's commitment to new work will continue throughout the run of the video series with the Joanna & Steven Sanders New Works Program. Announced in 2020, the program supports playwrights, librettists, and composers through every step of the process from first draft to final dress, letting each work dictate its tailored course of development through commissions, readings, writers' retreats, demos, and fully staged workshops.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Stephanie Torns
Stephanie Torns
Annelise May Baker
Annelise May Baker
Brennyn Lark
Brennyn Lark

Related Articles
VIDEO: Watch Krysta Rodriguez Sing as Liza Minnelli in HALSTON Photo

VIDEO: Watch Krysta Rodriguez Sing as Liza Minnelli in HALSTON

LISTEN: La Jolla Playhouse Presents LISTEN WITH THE LIGHTS OFF Episode Four - The Gourd Photo

LISTEN: La Jolla Playhouse Presents LISTEN WITH THE LIGHTS OFF Episode Four - 'The Gourd'

VIDEO: Christopher Rice-Thomson, Abby Jaros & More Sing Dua Lipa/Disney Mashup of Levi Photo

VIDEO: Christopher Rice-Thomson, Abby Jaros & More Sing Dua Lipa/Disney Mashup of 'Levitating'

BWW Previews: The Alphabet City Song Cycle Photo

BWW Previews: The Alphabet City Song Cycle


More Hot Stories For You

  • Lake Superior Theater Announces Summer 2021 Season
  • Bianca Del Rio UNSANITIZED Comedy Tour Announced, Tickets On Sale This Friday
  • Tibbits Opens Summer Theatre With THE BEST OF BROADWAY
  • The Chamber Music Society of Detroit Presents The Verona Quartet Live This Weekend