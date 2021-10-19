Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Joyce Renovates Seating and Asks Patrons For Support

pixeltracker

This past summer, The Joyce replaced the well-loved and well-worn theater seats at its iconic Chelsea home.

Oct. 19, 2021  

For nearly 40 years, The Joyce Theater has been New York's "home for dance" welcoming countless artists and audiences from across town and around the globe.

This past summer, The Joyce replaced the well-loved and well-worn theater seats at its iconic Chelsea home.

The theater is asking that interested patrons will consider supporting The Joyce Theater's seat replacement project and leaving your mark on the dance community for years to come by naming one of the 472 seats.

Learn more at www.joyce.org/seat.

Check out a video about the project below!

VIDEO: The Joyce Renovates Seating and Asks Patrons For Support
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

More Hot Stories For You

  • Corinna Sowers Adler to Make Feinstein's at the Hotel Carmichael Debut With SONGS FROM THE HEART
  • Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of THE PROM On Tour In Rehearsal
  • Lee Blessing to Join Actors Theatre of Indiana for Reading of Newest Play THE FAMILY LINE
  • Thrive Alliance Present BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT