VIDEO: The Joyce Renovates Seating and Asks Patrons For Support

For nearly 40 years, The Joyce Theater has been New York's "home for dance" welcoming countless artists and audiences from across town and around the globe.

This past summer, The Joyce replaced the well-loved and well-worn theater seats at its iconic Chelsea home.

The theater is asking that interested patrons will consider supporting The Joyce Theater's seat replacement project and leaving your mark on the dance community for years to come by naming one of the 472 seats.

Learn more at www.joyce.org/seat.

Check out a video about the project below!