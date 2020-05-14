Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Take a Silhouette Workshop with Ms. Taryn as Part of Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom
Today we're learning about silhouettes in visual art, and exploring ways to bring them to life in a Silhouette Workshop, as part of Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom series!
You will need the following supplies:
-A few sheets of any kind of paper
-Scissors
-Glue
-Tape
-Cardboard box, without a top and bottom
-Light source (like a lamp or flashlight)
Check out the video below!
As a part of #LincolnCenterAtHome, Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Every weekday beginning at 2:00pm ET, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home.