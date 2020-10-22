VIDEO: Stephen S. Miller's THE MAMA ROSE SHOW Talks With Actor Aaron Latta-Morisette

The new episode aired on Wednesday.

Actor Aaron Latta-Morisette is this week's special guest on Forest Hills, Queens, NYC-based actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller's "The Mama Rose Show." The new episode aired on Wednesday and is now available for streaming below:

Aaron stars opposite Academy Award and three-time Golden Globe Nominee Eric Roberts in Joshua Michael Payne's intense father-son drama "Doesn't Fall Far," which recently made its Queens premiere at Festival of Cinema NYC. Miller, along with co-host Bonnie Rose, previously interviewed Payne for the festival's virtual filmmaker interviews.

Aaron began acting in his freshman year of high school, when he joined the theatre department in Lewes, Delaware. Falling in love almost immediately, he decided to dive in head-first. He was raised Jewish by his two moms - a sign-language interpreter and psycho-therapist - and has one older brother, all of whom gave him their undoubting support and encouragement when he left home to pursue his dreams. Since moving to the city for higher education, he has been lucky enough to work on projects with over ten different colleges, star in several festival films (both short and feature), and even dip his feet into the world improv, modeling, and writing - all while training as a full-time student. His coach, Matthew James Thomas (Broadway's Pippin and Spider-Man), has continually made Aaron question himself, his art, and his world in a way he never thought possible, and thanks to Thomas - and all of Aaron's teachers along the way - his passion for this craft grows every day.

Aaron's credits include leads in the feature films "The Alpines" and "There's Always One," a regular in the TV series "Extra Room" and co-starring roles in "Cursed: The Bell Witch" and "On the Case with Paula Zahn." Off-Broadway, Aaron starred in The Cooping Theory 1969: Who Killed Edgar Allen Poe?, Flying Tigers Flying Away and Jerry Finnegan's Sister. He also starred in the music videos for Moon Taxi's "Not Too Late."

Read more about Aaron Latta-Morisette and watch his demo reel on his website at https://www.aaronlm.com/.

Stephen S. Miller recently created "The Mama Rose Show" to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences in the wake of the pandemic. Each episode is filled with positivity and showcases the work of spectacular people in entertainment and the arts. New episodes are posted every Wednesday at Stephensmiller.com/themamaroseshow as well as on Youtube, and then are shared across all social media platforms.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You