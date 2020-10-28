Afterland features music and lyrics by Benjamin Velezand book and lyrics by Kathryn Hathaway.

Check out Maria-Christina Oliveras, Joél Perez, Antwayn Hopper, and more in the music video for the bluegrass show tune, "Old Country: A Musical Remedy for Democracy Blues," from the new musical Afterland,

A moving story of renewal and regeneration, Afterland takes place in a post-apocalyptic world and follows two eccentric wayward tribes as they stake out their territory and attempt to create a new civilization and world order where none exists.

