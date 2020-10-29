VIDEO: See a Sneak Peak of ECCLESIASTES: THE CIRCUS OF LIFE

From the Writer and Producers of Off Broadway's 2019 REVELATION: THE MUSICAL, comes a new musical ECCLESIASTES: THE CIRCUS OF LIFE for a one-night cabaret. Dustin Ceithamer, of this summer's Marvel thriller The New Mutants, has written and conceived this musical that delves into the human experience of the pursuit for meaning, purpose and satisfaction with the backdrop being the whimsy, fantasy and illusion of circus life. Developed in Southern California, Ecclesiastes: The Circus of Life is set to release the original cast album on all streaming platforms. Friends of the creative team from around the country including Broadway stars, regional and touring artists and more are coming together for a night celebrating and sharing the music from this exciting new musical! Based on the renowned autobiographical wisdom literature "Ecclesiastes" by ancient Israel's King Solomon.

With:

ADRIANNA HICKS SIX: The Musical (Catherine of Aragon, B'way) The Color Purple (Celie US, B'way) (Celie, 1st Nat'l Tour), Aladdin (B'way)

AMANDA JANE COOPER Wicked (Glinda B'way & Nat'l Tour) Selfie (ABC), Hello Ladies (HBO)

ANTOINE L. SMITH MJ The Musical (B'way), Carousel (Billy US, B'way), Miss Saigon (B'way), The Color Purple (B'way)

ERYN LeCROY The Phantom of the Opera (Christine Daae, B'way), Sweeny Todd (Off B'way Barrow Street Theatre, Joanna), Assassins (City Center Encores!)

COURTNEY IVENTOSCH Wicked (B'way, Nat'l Tour), Something Rotten (B'way), On the Town (Ivy Smith, 5th Ave)

TAUREAN EVERETT The Cher Show (B'way), Miss Saigon (B'way), Mamma Mia (B'way)

MORE ABOUT ECCLESIASTES: THE CIRCUS OF LIFE

After a mysterious disappearance, "The Great Qoheletini" is stepping back into the ring to dazzle with calls his last and greatest work: "The Circus of Life!." Eight young troupers have been hand selected to be his protégés - but he will only share his wisdom with them, in his good time.

Also Featuring

DEBBIE PRUTSMAN (Ovation Nominee for Sweeney Todd Musical Theatre West), JONATHAN ARANA On Your Feet (Nat'l Tour), In the Heights (Film), ISAIAH BAILEY Beautiful the Carol King Musical (Nat'l Tour), GRACE YOO Into The Woods (The Hollywood Bowl), EMILY LOPEZ Carrie The Killer Musical Experience (Carrie, La Mirada Theatre), BEDA SPINDOLA Undercover Boss with Idina Menzel (CBS), CARL ANDERSON (Sight & Sound Theatres), CHRIS DAUB (Citizens Worship) DARNELL WHITE (NYC Jazz Musician), ISAAC & EMILY GAY (Church of the City New York Worship) JONATHAN BLAIR (Sight & Sound Theatres) MEREA PRICE (Ecclesiastes Original Castmember) SANLYN CARTER (Disney), SHANE LITCHFIELD (Will, Big Fish Performance Riverside), TERRON QUAILES (Sight & Sound Theatres) DUSTIN LAU (Citizens Worship) CARMINA GARCIA (Citizens Worship)

Check out a preview below!