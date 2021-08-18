VIDEO: Roundabout Youth Ensemble Premieres New Play FRACTURED

This past weekend, Roundabout Youth Ensemble premiered Fractured, a new play written and produced by New York youth. Fractured aims to bring to light the injustices in the education system and the vast differences between public schools and private schools. Students performed live for a small audience outdoors, at West 52nd Street between 10th and 11th avenues. Through a performance permit made possible by the city's Open Culture program, designed to allow socially distanced events across the city, the street was shut down. This performance was recorded, and is now available for everyone to watch it via Roundabout's YouTube channel.

Watch below!

Fractured tells the story of seven high school students who are driven to use the platform they've been given to be heard. Together they work to disarm the privileged with their truth. The group is preparing for the state's semi-final debate competition, when they receive news about the event. Now they must learn how to work together to make sure their voices are heard. They run into obstacles and learn more about each other and themselves. Will they finally be given the chance to be heard in a system that constantly puts them down? Or will they continue to be silenced? When you're Fractured, you're fighting to pick up the pieces.

Roundabout Theatre Company's student-led theatre company, Roundabout Youth Ensemble (RYE), is modeled on Roundabout's professional theatre production process. This summer, 24 young people representing 16 NYC Public High Schools have collaborated both via video conference and through in-person rehearsals to produce an original play. Working together under the guidance of the RYE Leaders (high school students who interviewed and trained for the leadership roles) and Roundabout Teaching Artists, the ensemble is in charge of every aspect of the production. Together they are celebrating their creativity while learning teamwork and cooperation skills.

"RYE gave me an opportunity to fully express myself artistically after a time where that seemed impossible," said Londyn Miller the director of Fractured and in-coming Junior at Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts. Stage Manager Denaisha Clarke, a recent graduate of L.I.F.E. Academy High School for Film and Music, shared "I loved working with the actors and director and getting a chance to expand my theatre knowledge."

The Fractured cast consists of Sarah Annor (Penelope), Queenny Charles (The Moms/Grandarmy Administrator), Celina Clarke (Meg), Ruby Moyotl (Mr. Aragon/Dads), Christain Rosa Robles (Connor Dadjokes), Fatima Saidysall (Trey/Noah), Misa Love Smith (Connor Coffee/Rachel), Laurynn Starkey (Trixie), and Daisy Yupa (Annabelle).

The scenic team is led by Yetsenely Velasco, with support from Camrin Rodriguez and Theo Burgess. The costume design team is led by Abigail Romo and supported by Jamie Borodan, Desire Dejesus, and Dariel Baez. The lighting and sound team is led by Cathleen Conte-Marrero and includes Alyssa Gil-Pujols.

For more information, visit https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/RYE.