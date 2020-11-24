VIDEO: Pixel Playhouse Presents FAKE NEWS - THE MUSICAL

Pixel Playhouse has released a new parody music video entitled Fake News - The Musical!

Check out the video below!

Cast:

Monica Ricketts, Kay Sibal, Michael Hackett, Ally Teeples

Song by:

Dylan Schifrin, Max Berlin,

Orchestrations by:

Ron Passaro

Audio Mixing and Mastering by:

Shawn P. Russell



Directed by

Vijay Nazareth

Produced by:

Graham Wetterhahn

LYRICS:

Why, I've explored the Internet since 1995

I've wondered Wikipedia since before you were alive

I've searched through every searchbar, Googled Yahoo, Yahooed Bing

To find misinformation is a terrifying thing

You'll spot it in an article with sources left uncited

Or maybe in a tweet or two with followers ignited

A hedonistic headline might be baiting you for clicks

But don't let all this "journalism" get you with its tricks

Fake News! Fake News!

The truth is something you don't get to choose

You've got to understand this propaganda's out of hand

With every cite I've trekked

Another fact unchecked

Fake News! Fake News!

You'd be surprised how quickly it accrues

Informational myopia will soon become dystopia

A wretched cornucopia of lies

But we can fight the trend--even put it to an end

When we browse with more critical eyes

Step one: what's the source? It should be credible, of course!

Historically reliable and proven undeniable

Step two: READ OR LISTEN past the headline--or the soundbite!

If skimming's how you do it, then you probably shouldn't view it

Step three: what's the tone? Can it's true intent be known?

It is factually empirical or actually satirical?

Step four: think it through, does it resonate with you?

And if even if it does, well, that doesn't mean it's true

So keep your thoughts intact: an opinion's not a fact



Finally step five: try a deeper dive

Your echo chamber's breachable

The world out there is reachable

So search for more research and you can keep my friends alive



So let's watch out for:

Fake news!

Watch out for...

Fake news!

The truth is something we don't get to choose

Come on!

You've got to realize that these lies are in disguise

But once you learn to spot 'em

By Google, now we've got 'em!

Fake News!

Watch out for...

Fake news!

Misinformation's not without its cues

If media is apocryphal it could be catastrophical

Our minds will soon be chock full of deceit

But we won't be the fools, if we utilize these tools

And render these pretenders obsolete!

When the news is fake

With people's trust at stake

A lie could lead a movement

A hatred-filled mistake

Those who seek authority

To prey on the majority

Their interests take priority

Over what we need to hear

The convictions they affirm

Will twist the very term

To invalidate reality

With ignorance and fear

It's harder to accept the truth we don't want to believe

But when we work together there is nothing that we can't achieve

With nothing left to misconceive as

Fake News! Fake News!

The truth is something we don't get to choose

No need to be a Karen, give this video a share and

You can stop the downward spiral

If we make this message viral

Fake News!

(IE: let's stop the...)

Fake News!

It's time to pay democracy its dues

If we can stand united then it's easily indicted

So let's learn to fight this information war

Be it FOX or MSNBC, when news is written honestly

All: the Internet is safer to explore!

