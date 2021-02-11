Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

VIDEO: New Lyric Video Launched in Honor of 42nd Anniversary of THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG

They're Playing Our Song features music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Today Concord Theatricals launched a brand new lyric video in honor of the 42nd anniversary of the Broadway opening of THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG. They're Playing Our Song features music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager.

Check out the video below!

They're Playing Our Song is a musical with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager and a book by Neil Simon. The musical received its world premiere at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. The play was subsequently presented on Broadway by Emanuel Azenberg at the Imperial Theatre in New York City, beginning previews on February 2, 1979 and opening on February 11. It was directed by Robert Moore and choreographed by Patricia Birch.

Hamlisch, America's premier funny man and the Tony Award-winning composer of A Chorus Line, collaborated on this hit musical; a funny, romantic show about an established composer and his relationship with an aspiring young female lyricist, not unlike Carole Bayer Sager. Professionally, their relationship works beautifully, but personally, romance blossoms, conflict rears its head, and comic sparks fly.

Stock and amateur rights for They're Playing Our Song are represented by Concord Theatricals: https://www.concordtheatricals.com/p/2750/theyre-playing-our-song


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand

Related Articles
Photo Flash: Behind the Scenes of Curve Leicesters THE COLOR PURPLE - AT HOME Photo

Photo Flash: Behind the Scenes of Curve Leicester's THE COLOR PURPLE - AT HOME

THE LAST FIVE YEARS, F*CK 7TH GRADE, and More Come to Broadway on Demand Photo

THE LAST FIVE YEARS, F*CK 7TH GRADE, and More Come to Broadway on Demand

VIDEO: Watch Young, Mackey, and Cooper Sing Harnicks The Man With the Sign Photo

VIDEO: Watch Young, Mackey, and Cooper Sing Harnick's 'The Man With the Sign

VIDEO: Kate Shindle & More Discuss the Impact of the Bway Shutdown Photo

VIDEO: Kate Shindle & More Discuss the Impact of the Bway Shutdown


More Hot Stories For You

  • BIG LITTLE VARIETY SHOW Brings Laughter To All Ages
  • LVGEA's State Of Economic Development Shed Light On Recovery
  • The Las Vegas Business Academy Announces Allyson Bunker and Candace Davis-Martin as New Board Members
  • Don Barnhart Continues Bringing Nightly Laughter To Las Vegas at Delirious Comedy Club