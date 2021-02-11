VIDEO: New Lyric Video Launched in Honor of 42nd Anniversary of THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Today Concord Theatricals launched a brand new lyric video in honor of the 42nd anniversary of the Broadway opening of THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG. They're Playing Our Song features music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager.

They're Playing Our Song is a musical with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager and a book by Neil Simon. The musical received its world premiere at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. The play was subsequently presented on Broadway by Emanuel Azenberg at the Imperial Theatre in New York City, beginning previews on February 2, 1979 and opening on February 11. It was directed by Robert Moore and choreographed by Patricia Birch.

Hamlisch, America's premier funny man and the Tony Award-winning composer of A Chorus Line, collaborated on this hit musical; a funny, romantic show about an established composer and his relationship with an aspiring young female lyricist, not unlike Carole Bayer Sager. Professionally, their relationship works beautifully, but personally, romance blossoms, conflict rears its head, and comic sparks fly.

Stock and amateur rights for They're Playing Our Song are represented by Concord Theatricals: https://www.concordtheatricals.com/p/2750/theyre-playing-our-song