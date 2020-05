Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Signature Strong is providing flashback videos to the Signature Theatre's past productions and glimpses behind the scene during this difficult time.

Today head behind the curtain and catch a glimpse of the Signature Sound team at work!

The theatre asks that viewers consider a donation to help keep Signature Strong. Donate at SigTheatre.org/SignatureStrong.





