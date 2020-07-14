VIDEO: Lincon Center Shows Off Kinetic Light in New BEYOND THE STAGE

In celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Lincoln Center's ADA in the Arts video series will center the work of disabled artists throughout July.

First up is a peek into the world of disabled dancer, choreographer, and artistic director of Kinetic Light Alice Sheppard. This 11-minute documentary short by filmmaker Dahkil Hausif follows Alice as she cuts a pathway from street to stage and back, exploring her approach to choreography and disability arts along the way. The video also features a new Kinetic Light video creation exploring togetherness and featuring dancers Alice Sheppard, Laurel Lawson, and Jerron Herman, with lighting by Michael Maag.

Check out the video below!

