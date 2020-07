Gina Naomi Baez is back with the her 8th COVID-19 parody (or should we say PSA) just in time for the release of the Hamilton Film!

In "CURVE" Eliza Hamilton recalls what New York has gone through to Flatten the CURVE and hopes others will do the same. The video features Gina Naomi Baez as Eliza Hamilton and was directed by Sam Carrell.

Check it out below!

