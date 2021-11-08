VIDEO: Get a First Look at TREVOR: THE MUSICAL

Trevor: The Musical opens this Wednesday, November 10, at Stage 42 (422 West 42nd Street, near 9th Avenue).

Get a first look at the production in the video montage below!

The 19-member company of Trevor: The Musical includes Holden William Hagelberger as Trevor, Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

Trevor: The Musical is about a charming 13-year-old force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

Trevor: The Musical features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). Direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreography is by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Trevor: The Musical is based on the Academy Award-winning short film TREVOR directed by Peggy Rajski, produced by Randy Stone and written by Celeste Lecesne.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Donyale Werle (Peter and the Starcatcher - Tony Award); costume designer Mara Blumenfeld (Metamorphoses); lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski (Choir Boy); sound designers Brian Ronan (Mrs. Doubtfire, Tootsie) and Cody Spencer (Tootsie); music director Matt Deitchman (Writers Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre); orchestrator Greg Pliska (Sylvia); and casting by Tara Rubin Casting (Ain't Too Proud).

Trevor: The Musical is produced by Roy Furman, John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods.

The Trevor Project, founded by Peggy Rajski, Randy Stone and Celeste Lecesne, was also created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical. It is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. www.TheTrevorProject.org

Winner of the Jeff Award for Best New Work, the Pre-New York Engagement of Trevor: The Musical was presented by Writers Theatre in a special agreement with John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods through the Literary Development Initiative, with the generous support of David and Mary Winton Green, Glencoe, IL; Kathryn M. Lipuma, Executive Director.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for Trevor: The Musical are on sale now at TrevorTheMusical.com and Telecharge.com by phone at 212-239-6200 and online at www.Telecharge.com Tickets are also available in person at the Stage 42 box office beginning Monday, October 8 when the box office hours are 12pm-6pm Monday through Saturday. Beginning October 25, box office hours are 12pm-8:30pm Monday through Saturday. Beginning November 10, box office opens at 12pm Wednesday through Monday (closed Tuesday). Tickets for groups of ten or more are available through Broadway Inbound at www.broadwayinbound.com or by calling 866-302-0995.