VIDEO: First Episode of Natascia Diaz's TASHTALK Discusses the Future of Regional Theatre

Most widely recognized by her inspiring presence and performance in the Broadway documentary Every Little Step, triple-threat and three-time Helen Hayes Award winner Natascia Diaz has released the first episode in her new online talk series, "TashTalk." In it, she sits down with Obie Award-winning director Melia Bensussen (artistic director of Hartford Stage), Broadway actor Jerry Dixon (artistic director of Village Theatre, Seattle), Broadway/West End producer Mike Isaacson (artistic director of The Muny, St. Louis), and talent agent Matt Redmond (owner of DGRW Talent Agency).

This panel led by Diaz offers an in depth conversation focusing refreshingly more in the artistic realm rather than a political one, regarding what is next for regional theatre in this country. Following the destruction wrought upon the arts by the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging conversations around the need for more diverse representation of bodies and identities on American stages, this talk goes straight to decision makers; three Artistic directors, and one agent, and illuminates how these artists and administrators, people who are actually in decision making positions right now, are reframing and bringing a new beginning to audiences and how our field works is the focus of this first episode. It will be available for streaming on YouTube.

Ms. Diaz will continue to host episodes of "TashTalk," curating discussions with some of the theatre world's most talented and interesting figures to discuss topics spanning the past, present, & future of the entertainment industry, to how anyone in the arts can actually one day own a home. From feel-good to challenging, Natascia will guide and provide masterful insight through engaging guests in sensitive and open dialogues about theatre life, it's history & prospects from insider navel gazing tangents to practical tangible chats, to revealing inside scoops. Follow Natascia online to keep up with new episodes: YouTube/Apple Podcasts/Facebook: Natascia Diaz, Instagram: @ladydiaz777, www.natasciadiaz.com.