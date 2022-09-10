Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Exclusive Look at LOS OTROS Starring Luba Mason and Caesar Samayoa

The production is currently playing at A.R.T./New York Theatres - Mezzanine Theatre.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 10, 2022  

The New York premiere production of Los Otros, a musical in one act with book & lyrics by Tony Award nominee Ellen Fitzhugh (Grind, Paradise Found) and music by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party, Giant) is currently playing at A.R.T./New York Theatres - Mezzanine Theatre (502 West 53rd Street - between 10th & 11th Avenues). Produced by Premieres NYC and Mary L. Davis.

Watch the video below for an exclusive look at the production!

Through a series of beautiful and intimate moments, two Californians, Lillian and Carlos, explore significant moments in their lives, discovering they are linked in unexpected ways. Semi-autobiographical, Los Otros captures a universal story of interconnectedness, love, risk, and revelation through the lens of two people's lives. Acclaimed director Noah Himmelstein (The Lucky Star; I Am Harvey Milk) helms the New York premiere of this unique musical which will feature musical direction by J. Oconer Navarro (Caroline, or Change) and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin (The Light in the Piazza). Los Otros received its East Coast premiere production in 2017 at Everyman Theatre in Baltimore, MD under Himmelstein's direction.

The cast of Los Otros is Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk award nominee Luba Mason (Girl From the North Country, The Will Rogers Follies) and Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away, Sister Act).

 

Los Otros
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Kelli O'Hara, Deborah S. Craig & More to Celebrate the Late Broadway Legend Mary Rodgers at Symphony SpaceKelli O'Hara, Deborah S. Craig & More to Celebrate the Late Broadway Legend Mary Rodgers at Symphony Space
September 9, 2022

Symphony Space will present an evening exploring late Broadway legend Mary Rodgers and her just-published memoir Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers on September 18. 
West 56th Street Between 6th & 7th Avenues to be Renamed 'Wynn Handman Way'West 56th Street Between 6th & 7th Avenues to be Renamed 'Wynn Handman Way'
September 9, 2022

City Councilman Keith Powers, former Mayor Bill DeBlasio, former acting students of Wynn Handman and maybe a star or two will gather Monday, September 12 at 11:00 AM on the southeast corner of 7th Avenue and 56th Street for the naming of West 56th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues as Wynn Handman Way.
THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE to Launch $22 Rush Policy in Partnership with TodayTixTHIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE to Launch $22 Rush Policy in Partnership with TodayTix
September 9, 2022

Beginning tomorrow, September 10, 2022, the Off-Broadway transfer of This Beautiful Future will launch a $22 Rush access program exclusively with TodayTix.
Mia Chung's CATCH AS CATCH CAN to be Presented at Playwrights Horizons in OctoberMia Chung's CATCH AS CATCH CAN to be Presented at Playwrights Horizons in October
September 9, 2022

Playwrights Horizons will present Mia Chung’s Catch as Catch Can, directed by Daniel Aukin, running October 14 - November 20 and opening November 1.
Mccarter Kicks Off 2022-2023 Season With THE WOLVESMccarter Kicks Off 2022-2023 Season With THE WOLVES
September 9, 2022

McCarter will welcome back audiences and has announced its first production of the 2022-23 season, The Wolves, a fierce and funny play by Sarah DeLappe about a young women's competitive high school soccer team.  Featuring an all-female cast and creative team, the production is directed by Sarah Rasmussen, Artistic Director.