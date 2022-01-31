VIDEO: Deon'te Goodman and Katherine Thomas Star in

Deon'te Goodman (Hamilton) and Katherine Thomas (Ragtime) star in "A Shadow of the Real Thing," a new music video from the musical Heartbreakers in Hell with book and lyrics by Benjamin Halstead (Nikola Tesla Drops The Beat) and music by Joey Contreras (In Pieces, Forget Me Not).

"A Shadow of the Real Thing" introduces David and Liz Plato, a young, light-hearted couple from a small town where it's easy to fall into the outline of a life. In the show's modern day reimagining of "Dante's Inferno", it's revealed that this couple is in the first circle of Hell - Limbo - a circle for the ill-fated who were trapped in arrangement, victims of their circumstance, never to experience real Love.

The synopsis of Heartbreakers in Hell reads: There are exactly nine ways to break a heart, and there's a special place in Hell for each type of heartbreaker. This modernized, pop-music adaptation of "Dante's Inferno" intertwines Dante Aligheieri's medieval mythic Hellscape with the realities of modern day dating. We follow Dante, a contemplative poet, as he journeys deeper and deeper into the fiery depths, falling in and out of love with the sinners, monsters, and demons within each circle of Hell. "Ye who enter" should expect an experience like the intimate, conceptual storytelling of the musical Company, erupting with the ferocious grandiosity of a Lady Gaga arena concert.

The cast of "A Shadow of the Real Thing" is rounded out with appearances by Nygel D. Robinson (Mexodus) and Rob Morean (Torch Song). Directed by Brian Russell Carey from BRC Creative.