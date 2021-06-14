VIDEO: DeMarius Copes, Kaley Were, Christopher Rice-Thomson & More Perform Pinocchio & *NSYNC Mash-Up

"STEP RIGHT UP!!" It's time for a NEW #MagicMondays video featuring Pinocchio & *NSYNC in a NEW mash-up!! Lead by DeMarius Copes (upcoming DEAR EVAN HANSEN film, Mean Girls), powerhouse Kaley Were (Wizard of Oz tour), and directed and starring Christopher Rice-Thomson (Hamilton) as Pinocchio! Also featuring Hamilton Philip Company's Dance Supervisor Kourtni Lind-Watson (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark!) and Adam Ali-Perez (Hamilton)!

Watch below!

"We wanted to bring Pinocchio to life in a unique way", Rice-Thomson shared about creating the nostalgic project. For those in my generation, when you think of marionettes, you think of the boy band *NSYNC! It was fun to combined the classic Disney character and one of the most popular boyband songs of our lifetime."

The Magic Mondays series features a variety of Disney-inspired tributes, covers, and music videos featuring Broadway superstars and NYC artists galore! SEE ALL OF MY MAGIC MONDAYS DISNEY TRIBUTES HERE:

Produced by Rice-Thomson and Alex North, this video features Tim Grady Films as Director of Photography, with Musical Direction and arrangments by Carl Culley, Makeup by Sarah Cline, with Molly Jae Chase as the Wardrobe Supervisor.