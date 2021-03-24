VIDEO: Christine Pedi Joins TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES

Tawkin' With the Roses, the weekly talk show hosted by veteran actress Bonnie Rose and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller (aka "Mama Rose"), has welcomed Christine Pedi, "The Lady of 1,000 Voices," perhaps best known for her song "Liza One-Note" in "Forbidden Broadway," as this week's guest.

Tawkin' with the Roses was created by Rose and Miller, two Queens from Queens, to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences featuring today's most fabulous guests in the entertainment industry.

Christine Pedi's award winning cabaret shows have played all over the USA, London, South Africa and several of the seven seas. She is also the daily host of SiriusXM Radio's On Broadway Channel. Theatre credits include: Broadway's CHICAGO (Mama Morton), TALK RADIO, LITTLE ME and Off-Broadway's long running satirical revues NEWSICAL and Forbidden Broadway (Drama Desk nomination). "The Lady of 1,000 Voices" her vocal impressions can be seen and heard on YouTube, The Howard Stern Show and assorted commercials and cartoons. A "dead SOPRANO" (Mrs. Bobby Baccala - He loved her so much he couldn't defrost her ziti). Recordings include her solo CD GOOD TO MAMA. Visit ChristinePedi.com, and follow Christine on Twitter - @ChristinePedi and Facebook- ChristinePediShowBiz