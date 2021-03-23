VIDEO: Check Out the Trailer for Roger Spottiswoode's EITHER SIDE OF MIDNIGHT Featuring Adam Kantor

Veteran director Roger Spottiswoode (48HRS, TOMORROW NEVER DIES, SHOOT TO KILL) will premiere his love letter to New York, EITHER SIDE OF MIDNIGHT, during CINEJOY, an online version of CINEQUEST designed to deliver the highs of a festival experience in a virtual context.

Check out the trailer for the film below!

The award-winning director's latest is a lyrical celebration of the intoxicating diversity of New York, told through four stories which collide over the course of one Friday night in Manhattan. The film stars Adam Kantor, who appeared in the original Broadway cast of THE BAND'S VISIT and as a part of the closing cast of RENT captured in the film RENT: FILMED LIVE ON BROADWAY.

Its debut will come as part of CINEJOY, featuring the Artists & Films of CINEQUEST, a virtual experience including 13 Live Spotlight Events, 49 Screening Parties, plus 199 Showcase Films and Television (111 of which are World & U.S. Premieres) from 55 countries.

"EITHER SIDE OF MIDNIGHT reflects my belief that wonderful things are possible when people step outside themselves to connect deeply with one another," Spottiswoode said. "The CINEQUEST team has done an incredible job creating an online space where audiences can come together and experience the joy of connection despite the challenges of the present moment. I'm thrilled to be a part of CINEJOY."

Spottiswoode-directed films have earned more than $1.1B at the box office worldwide (adjusted for inflation), including more than half a billion dollars for the James Bond thriller TOMORROW NEVER DIES, starring Pierce Brosnan as 007. His groundbreaking 1993 television film AND THE BAND PLAYED ON, starring Richard Gere, Anjelica Huston, Alan Alda and Matthew Modine, earned Spottiswoode Primetime Emmy and Directors Guild of America Awards nominations.

The full list of films and events is available here: https://www.creatics.org/cinejoy