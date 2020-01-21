Urban Stages to Present THE TOURIST TRAP PLAYS - Starring Disnie Sebastien

Urban Stages (Frances Hill, Founding Artistic Director) will begin 2020 with The Tourist Trap plays. Seven playwrights have been challenged to write a brand spanking new short play using a tourist trap (Mount Rushmore, Hollywood Sign, etc) as a springboard. This will be the ninth installment of short play premieres under Urban Stages New Pages' facilitated by Bara Swain. The program provides increased visibility and networking opportunities to playwrights at all career levels as well as free public programming.

The Tourist Trap Series will include:



THE NEW CIRCLE LINE by Jenny Lyn Bader

Directed by Ruis Woertendyke

Starring Disnie Sebastien, Lucy McMichael* and Valerie Terranova*

TWO HEARTS INTERTWINED by Owen Panettieri



Directed by Crystal Edn.

Starring Danielle Bourgeois and Eric Percival*

FAIR USE by Andrew R. Heinze

Directed by Brian Gillespie

Starring Sarah Okada, Carolyn Seiff*, Jessica Vera* and Bethel Caram*

THE WORLD'S SMALLEST DONUT by Catherine Weingarten

Directed by Ben Stockman.

Starring Grant Bowen* and Jenny Zerke

UNPREDICTABLE written by & directed by Bara Swain

Starring Valerie Terranova* and Jenny Zerke



SAVE THE DATE by Eric Percival

Directed by Christine Cirker.

Starring Danielle Bourgeois, Bethel Caram* and Luci McMichael*

UNDER TUSSAUDS by Glenn Alterman

Directed by Vincent Scott**

Starring Jason Asher and Jessica Vera*

"Urban Stages is committed to free/low-cost theater for all and to providing opportunities for artists through events like Urban Stages New Pages." Frances Hill, Founding Artistic Director.

The spotlight will be on Dominican actress Disnie Sebastien throughout the Tourist Trap Plays as she takes on a starring role in the production of The New Circle Line. Written by award-winning playwright Jenny Lyn Bader and set on a world-famous cruise line, the play stars Rachel (Sebastien) as a knowledgeable NYC tour guide on the boat. When she is assigned to the Philips family, we soon learn Rachel May not be who we think she is. Through Rachel, the play explores judgments based on first impressions and what can follow.

"I always appreciate characters with witty dialogue. Rachel is just that and more! She is intelligent and challenges me. I always look for a deeper meaning in every role I play and Rachel allows me to explore her and also relate her experiences to real life. The whole concept of this festival is unique and I'm very excited to perform! Bara's creativity and this organization has made the process a joy to be a part of." Disnie Sebastien, actress.

The Tourist Trap Plays

Performance:

Sunday, January 26, 2020 | 3pm.



Urban Stages is located at 259 West 30th Street (between Seventh and Eighth Avenues)

Tickets are FREE

No RSVP. First come, First seated. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

Refreshments available after the show.

For more information about Urban Stages, please visit www.urbanstages.org.





