Urban Stages Announces 2024-2025 Season

Urban Stages has announced its 2024-2025 season. It will begin with the New York premiere of Yussef El Guindi's play People of the Book, directed by John Langs (October 4 – November 3, 2024), followed by the highly anticipated award-winning cabaret series Winter Rhythms (December 4-15, 2024), and conclude with a spring production (March/April 2025) of the winner of Urban Stages' Dynamic Duo series, to be announced.

"As we enter our 41st year, Urban Stages remains dedicated to bringing compelling and thought-provoking stories to our audiences. Our 2024-2025 season showcases our commitment to developing new works, highlighting diverse and talented artists, and emphasizing the importance of storytelling. We believe in the power of theatre to foster meaningful connections and reflect the diverse experiences of our community. We are immensely proud of our legacy and look forward to an inspiring future." Frances Hill, Artistic Director of Urban Stages.

People of the Book, written by Yussef El Guindi and directed by John Langs begins October 4, opens October 10, and will initially run through November 3, 2024. Cast TBA.

People of the Book is a gripping drama that delves into the complexities of truth, friendship, and the cost of lies. Jason returns from war to literary glory after writing an international bestseller, but his celebrity is underscored by his marriage to Madeeha, an Iraqi woman he saved. When he reunites with old friends, Amir and Lynn, questions emerge about the veracity of the book and its particular patriotic American gaze. Lust, jealousy, and personal politics bring things between old friends to a boiling point, posing the poignant question, "What is the expense of lies—personally and as a country?"

People of the Book had a very successful run at Seattle's ACT, where the Seattle Times praised the play: “Tensions simmer from the start. El Guindi writes exquisitely understated dialogue with devils hiding in the corners.” BroadwayWorld Seattle noted, "El Guindi brings surprise after surprise, making this a deliciously complicated show…with a climax I never saw coming, which made it all the more exciting. It is an extremely engaging evening.”

Winter Rhythms 2024 – 22 shows, over 100 performers in 12 days

December 4-15, 2024

Urban Stages' annual award-winning music festival will open on Wednesday, December 4th with "Miss Cabaret" herself, KT Sullivan, opening their Gala Night, The festival will run through Monday, December 16th. 11 days...22 shows....with over 100 performers singing everything from the Great American Songbook to Broadway to Jazz to Pop to Holiday tunes...from the Beatles to Monk to Streisand.

All proceeds go to Urban Stages' Outreach Programs. That year's festival is once again produced by Sue Matsuki.

Winner of the Dynamic Duo Festival - Spring Production

March/April 2025 - Dates TBA

In their 2023-24 season, Urban Stages created a Dynamic Duos series focused on the magic that can happen with just two actors on stage. After putting out a call for original plays, 10 plays were selected from over 300 submissions for development and staged reading One standout production from this series will be chosen as Urban Stages' Spring Production for 2025. Details for Urban Stages' spring production will be announced soon. Stay tuned for more information about this upcoming highlight of our 2024-2025 season.

More information about Urban Stages and its upcoming season can be found at can be found at UrbanStages.org.

