Titan Theatre Company to Stage FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL

The award-winning Titan Theatre Company announced today the finalists for its annual FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL reading series. The FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL will play a two-night limited engagement at Titan's home at Queens Theatre. Performances are on Friday, March 25th and Saturday, March 26th at 7pm.

The FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL is a new works festival dedicated to ushering forth a new "classical" canon by centering on the voices of BIPOC playwrights, actors, and directors. Titan will present readings of three plays during the festival's reading series. The "winning" play will receive a fully staged production in a future Titan season. The FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL is produced by Titan Theatre Company in partnership with Lehman College. The festival is also funded by the Queens Council on the Arts.

Titan Theatre Company's Future Classics Festival will be a celebration of voices that reach beyond the span of the classical canon, and that is exciting!" says Festival Director Marcus Denard Johnson. "New York City boasts the richest tapestry of cultures, nationalities, identities, and experiences. We cannot think of a better way to experience this tapestry than through theatre. It is so much deeper than enjoying a cultural dish. It is so much more involved than walking through an exhibit in a museum, or reading a book. It is seeing and hearing someone's unique experience through the careful curation of the playwright, the director, and the actors. That is what we hope to accomplish with The Future Classics Festival. It is our hope that The Future Classics Festival will be the next step in continuing to make Titan Theatre Company a home for ALL theatrical artists, and to make the world a little smaller."

The highly anticipated reading series will include the plays WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE by Yukie Service, SHOT ROOTS by Asim Ali Naqvi, and THE LOVE HATE CLUB by Juan Ramirez, Jr. The readings will include Titan Resident Company Member Kevin Stanfa, as well as guest artists Natasha Collado, Rishi Golani, Nadja Gonzalez, Chris Guity, AJ Moeller, Angela Reynoso, Yukie Service, and Lucille Vasquez.

Titan Company Member Gregory Couba will Direct along with Simran Pal Kaur and Asim Ali Naqvi. Costume Design will be by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta and Jahdiel Rodriguez will be the Production Stage Manager.

Tickets ($10) are available online at www.titantheatrecompany.com or by calling the Queens Theatre Box Office at 718-760-0064. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Queens Theatre Box Office, Tuesday through Friday 12pm to 6pm, and two hours before showtimes on weekends.