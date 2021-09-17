Tickets to Go on Sale This Sunday for Lincoln Center Theater's INTIMATE APPAREL

Tickets will go on sale this Sunday, September 19 for Lincoln Center Theater's production of Intimate Apparel, a new opera with music by Ricky Ian Gordon and a libretto by Lynn Nottage, based on her critically acclaimed play. The opera, which is directed by Bartlett Sher begins previews Thursday, January 13 and opens on Monday, January 31 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Set in turn of the century New York, INTIMATE APPARREL tells the story of Esther, a lonely, single African-American woman who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments. Seeking love and romance, Esther embarks on a letter writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal, and comes to realize that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life's challenges. The role of Esther will be performed by Kearstin Piper Brown at Tuesday through Saturday evening performances and Sunday matinees, and Chabrelle Williams at Wednesday and Saturday matinee performances.

Ricky Ian Gordon's score for Intimate Apparel paints a portrait of life in 1905 New York City, employing a variety of musical styles including ragtime, cakewalk and the blues. Lynn Nottage has written her first libretto for this operatic version of her lauded drama, which was developed by Lincoln Center Theater and the Metropolitan Opera as part of the Met/LCT New Works Program, a co-venture between the two institutions which is dedicated to developing new opera and music theater works.

INTIMATE APPAREL has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Marc Salzberg, projections by 59 Productions, casting by The Telsey Office, music direction by Steven Osgood, and choreography by Dianne McIntyre. Theresa Flanagan is the Stage Manager.

Tickets to Intimate Apparel will be available beginning this Sunday, September 19 at telecharge.com or by visiting www.lct.org. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35 year olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

Lincoln Center Theater is deeply committed to the health and safety of our audiences, artists, and staff, and upon reopening, will implement health and safety protocols based on the applicable New York State, City and CDC guidelines, which will be communicated to ticket holders in advance of every performance.

Prior to Intimate Apparel, Lincoln Center Theater will reopen with Flying Over Sunset, a new musical with book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, beginning performances Thursday, November 11 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; and a full season of additional productions to be announced. LCT is also a co-producer of the Broadway transfer of its production of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's Pass Over, directed by Danya Taymor currently playing at the August Wilson Theatre.