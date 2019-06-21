Tickets On Sale Today For ONLY HUMAN, Starring Gary Busey As God

Tickets are on sale today for Only Human, a new pop rock musical, starring Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Gary Busey, in the role of God. The production will open Off-Broadway at Theatre at St. Clements (423 West 46th Street), beginning previews on October 8, 2019 and opening October 21, 2019, for a limited engagement through January 5, 2020 only. Visit the show's official website at www.onlyhumanmusical.com to purchase tickets or for more information.



Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Mike Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Mike Squillante. The production is choreographed by Josue Jasmin and directed by NJ Agwuna. Music director is Adrià Barbosa. Only Human was developed last year with a workshop at Oklahoma City University.



The production is produced by Jesse Murphy, co-founder of Jesse|James Films, with partner James Sears Bryant. Additional producers are Gylden Entertainment, Gary & Sharon Jarrard, James Raby, Mary & Dick Meisterling, Amy Hassinger, and Steve Becker.



Before they were enemies, they were co-workers. Jesus and Lucifer never saw eye-to-eye, but when an extreme case of creative differences gets the best of them, all hell breaks loose...literally. A hilarious new musical of biblical proportions, Only Human shakes up heaven with kick-ass pop rock tunes and corporate attire.



Gary Busey will star as God, or as he is referred to in Only Human, "The Boss." Busey's film breakthrough came with the title role in The Buddy Holly Story, for which he played guitar, and provided all of his own vocals. He received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his performance. He has appeared in over 150 films, including Lethal Weapon, Point Break, Under Siege, The Firm, Lost Highway, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, among many others. His television appearances include "Gunsmoke," "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Law & Order," "Scrubs," and "Entourage." His memoir, Buseyisms: Gary Busey's Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth, was published last year by St. Martin's Press.



Additional casting will be announced in coming weeks.



The creative team features scenic design by Andrew Moerdyk, costume design by Avery Reed, and lighting design by Eric Norbury. Foresight Theatrical serves as general manager.



Tracks from the Only Human "Composer Cuts" EP and Squillante's "Only Human" remix are available on Spotify and Apple Music.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You