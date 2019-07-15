Tickets Now On Sale For THE GREEN ROOM

Tickets go on sale today on Brown Paper Tickets to THE GREEN ROOM - A New Off-Broadway Musical! Not since A Chorus Line and The Phantom of the Opera has there been such a rousing musical that tells the backstage story of the actors and their career aspirations in theater. After powerhouse performances in Los Angeles with multiple standing ovations and awards, and other performances in the U.S. and across the pond in Ireland, THE GREEN ROOM arrives for the New York premiere Off-Broadway with previews beginning September 25, and opening on September 27. Running Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8pm, with Saturday matinees at 2pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm at The American Theatre of Actors' (ATA) Sargent Theatre, 314 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019. ATA is one of the last remaining original Off-Broadway houses in New York City.

Harkening to Sondheim's cult classic and oft-analyzed Merrily We Roll Along, THE GREEN ROOM takes us to a college theatre green room where a group of friends dream of being ... NOT on Broadway ... but Off-Broadway! We hitch a ride onto the journey of a group of four best friends in college who dream of "making it" in New York. John, Cliff, Anna and Divonne live out complicated lives in their college theatre department. At times, hilarious and heartwarming, but always enlightening and even alarming, this concept musical gives an account of the struggles in finding their place in this 21st Century world. THE GREEN ROOM is a coming-of-age story about four millennial aspiring actors. The musical touches on sexuality in a subtle, minute and comedic way. With social relevance in today's political climate and in the alchemy of the theater world, the musical's four liberal characters come to accept everyone regardless of their sexual orientation or gender. The rock-pop-infused score includes the stirring "It's All About Me," which won Song of the Year in the musical theater category from the Songwriters Guild of America. THE GREEN ROOM also won the Best New Musical award from Broad Views On Broadway's New Works Festival. The paradigm shift in musical theatre began at this year's TONYs with Hadestown winning Best Musical. Now, the change continues off-Broadway with THE GREEN ROOM.

The cast includes high-energy emerging artists making their impact on National Tours and will-in many cases-be making their Off-Broadway debuts with THE GREEN ROOM. Fresh off the First National Tour of Beautiful is Ryan Farnsworth as John. Joining him is Eli LaCroix as Cliff; Sami Staitman playing Anna; and rounding out the cast is Ariana Valdes (The Sound of Music national tour) in the role of Divonne. Corbin Williams (Cinderella national tour) and Kate McManus will serve as understudies.





