Theatre Now Names Jason Aguirre As Associate Artistic Director

Theater Now New York (TNNY), an artist service organization and one of the nation's leading producers of short-form musicals, announced today that Jason Aguirre has been named its Associate Artistic Director.

Of the appointment, TNNY Artistic Director Thomas Morrisey says "Jason's experience as a musical theatre writer, and his dedication to the future of the art form, make him a great addition to our organization. We look forward to employing his vision and talents as we contine to expand the boundaries of musical theatre."

Jason Aguirre is a New York-based Mexican-American director, bookwriter, and choreographer, specializing in new musical development and reinvestigating the traditional American book musical. He is a SDCF Fellow, a member of the Directors Group at Roundabout Theatre Company, a member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Librettist Workshop, a founding member of Theatre Now's National Musical Writers Group, a graduate of the George and Joy Abbott MFA in Musical Theatre Collaboration at Temple University, and a recipient of Temple University's Future Faculty Fellowship. Jason has also studied with The Upright Citizens Brigade, The Groundlings, and the Broadway Dance Center Professional Semester. Musicals in development include Sick Moves! (or The Dancing Plague of 1518) - a pop/rock musical comedy reimagining of the mysterious dancing plague, Turing and the Poison Apple - An electro-pop fairytale chronicling the heroic life and villainous death of mathematics genius Alan Turing, Disco Destruction - Inspired by the 1979 Disco Demolition event at Comiskey Park which marked for many the end of the Disco Era, and BrandedTM! - a Sci-Fi musical comedy about identity politics in the 21st Century. Jason is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild and an Associate Member of the Stage Directors and Choreographer Association. www.j-aguirre.com

Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre.

For more information about Theatre Now New York, visit www.tnny.org.