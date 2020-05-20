TheaterWorksUSA to Stream Virtual Benefit Reading of BUNNICULA

TheaterWorksUSA will stream a benefit reading of their musical adaptation of Bunnicula, a spine-tingling musical about a floppy-eared bunny with mysterious habits based on the book by James & Deborah Howe on Sunday May 24 at 2pm. The show features a book by Tony-nominated playwright Charles Busch, music by Sam Davis, lyrics by Mark Waldrop, with orchestrations by Greg Pliska.

The reading is directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare) the show's original director and features the original off-Broadway cast Ashley Campana (Disney's High School Musical), John Garry (US Tour, Book of Mormon), Abe Goldfarb (Beetlejuice), Robert Anthony Jones (Finding Neverland), Erin Maguire ("Nunsense") and Prescott Seymour (TWUSA National Tour, Seussical).

Chester the cat and Harold the dog, the Monroe family pets get along like...cats and dogs, even though they're really the best of pals. One dark and stormy night, the Monroe family comes home from the movies with an orphaned rabbit they found under their seats. A very strange baby rabbit who has sharps fangs instead of buck teeth, and who sleeps all day and prowls around his cage all night.

Meanwhile, all the vegetables in the house are drained of their color and turn white. Could this possibly be a coincidence, or could Bunnicula be a vampire? Chester thinks so and he'll stop at nothing until he vanquishes the new arrival, even if it means the end of this friendship with Harold.

Following a successful national tour in 2012, Bunnicula enjoyed a three-month run at the DR2 Theater in New York City co-produced by TheaterWorksUSA and Daryl Roth. It played to critical acclaim, where the NY Times Critic's Pick was called "clever and simply funny," winning an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Show. The show originally featured choreography by Connor Gallagher, set design by Rob Odorisio, lighting design by Kirk Bookman, costume design by Gregory Gale with musical direction by James Cunningham.

"The show is so much fun-- a little campy but has a great deal of heart. It's about family and friendship and accepting people - and animals -for who they are,"

- Barbara Pasternack TheaterWorksUSA Artistic Director.

Bunnicula is being presented under TheaterWorksUSA's new platform, TheaterWorks Anywhere, which highlights the company's award-winning productions and creative professionals through original digital content. Viewers are asked to make a suggested donation of $25 per family or $5 per person. Funds raised through this special benefit reading will be used to further digital content creation. The growing library of digital assets and activities is available to TheaterWorks Anywhere subscribers at www.twusa.org/anywhere

