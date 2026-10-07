TheaterWorksUSA Unveils 60th Anniversary Season and Launches $600K Giving Campaign

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TheaterWorksUSA has unveiled its 60th anniversary season. As part of the anniversary celebration, TheaterWorksUSA is launching a $600,000 Giving Campaign and inviting supporters to help sustain its work through three dedicated giving opportunities:

The Next 60 Fund - Providing general operating support to sustain our work for generations to come.

The Free Summer Theater Fund - Providing support for the relaunch of this beloved program in Summer 2027, bringing free, professional theater back to children across all five boroughs of New York City.

The New Works Fund - Providing support for the development of new stories that will inspire young audiences and employ the next generation of creatives!

TheaterWorksUSA is kicking off their Giving Campaign with a matching gift challenge from October 2 through December 1, where in the 60 days leading up to Giving Tuesday, every donation will be matched dollar for dollar up to $60,000. Donations can be made directly online at TWUSA.ORG/60TH, helpingTheaterWorksUSA continue to fuel the future of theater and build a strong foundation for the next generation of theater audiences and artists.

The anniversary season will feature several key programs:

TWUSA in NYC

TheaterWorksUSA is partnering with The New Victory Theater and The York Theatre for performances in New York City. The New Victory Theater kicks off their season with Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck: The Questioneers October 17-25, and The York Theatre will feature The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System, The Pout-Pout Fish, and Click, Clack, Moo in 2027. Tickets are available at https://twusa.org/shows-artists/twusa-in-nyc/

The Return of the Class Trip Series

TheaterWorksUSA's Class Trip Series is back, inviting students and educators to experience the magic of theater as part of the school day. More information about class trip performances is available at https://twusa.org/class-trips/

The 26/27 Touring Season

TWUSA will continue its longstanding touring tradition, bringing productions to audiences throughout North America. See what productions are touring near you at https://twusa.org/tickets/

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