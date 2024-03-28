Theater For The New City Will Host its 2024 Dreamup Festival This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From August 25 to September 15, 2024, Theater for the New City (TNC), under the direction of Crystal Field, will present its twelfth Dream Up Festival, an ultimate new works festival dedicated to the joy of discovering talented authors of all backgrounds and original, innovative performances.

The Festival is helmed by the theater's Literary Manager, Michael Scott-Price. It plans to offer about 20 plays, a mix of world premieres, American premieres and New York premieres. Audiences will savor the excitement, awe, passion, challenge and intrigue of new plays from around the globe. Applications are being accepted from interested performance groups and individuals through May 28.

The motto of the festival is “Dream Up: Invent, Concoct.” Plays, dance theater, solo works and interdisciplinary material are welcome.

The festival does not seek out traditional scripts that are presented in a traditional way. It selects works that push new ideas to the forefront, challenge audience expectations and make us question our understanding of how art illuminates the world around us.

TNC has consistently been the most inexpensive theater of its caliber and it continues its commitment to affordable tickets with this festival. Dream Up Festival tickets will be $15-$20 for all participating productions.

Michael Scott-Price (Curator/Festival Director) has directed in New York City at venues including Chashama, Dixon Place and Collective Unconscious. He has written and directed productions that were presented nationally as well as in Canada, Ireland and England. Currently, he is also Curator of TNC's "New City, New Blood" reading series and "Scratch Night" (works-in-progress). He is Artistic Director of an experimental theater company, Asteroid B612 Theatre Company, which made its debut in the 17th Annual HERE American Living Room Series in August 2006. He has studied at the School of Physical Theatre in London, England, at the Odin Teatret in Hostelbro, Denmark and in the International School Theatre Anthropology (ISTA) in Wroclaw, Poland with Eugenio Barba and company. He is an alumnus of Lincoln Center Theater Director's Lab. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Theater for the New City.