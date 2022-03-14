Theater 555 To Present JUDGE ANDREW NAPLITANO: STORIES FROM THE FIELDS OF FREEDOM

Producer Eric Krebs will present "Judge Andrew Napolitano: Stories from the Fields of Freedom," a work in progress for four (4) nights, beginning Monday, March 28 (through Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 7pm at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street). Admission is free and reservations are required. Please email boxoffice@theater555.com to make a reservation with confirmation to follow.

Join Judge Andrew P. Napolitano, former Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst, as he recounts his best and most hilarious courtroom, political, television, and personal encounters with celebrities and regular folks from the past 40 years, and touches upon our losses of constitutional freedoms. All performances run 60 minutes and are followed by a public "talk back" with audience members.

Judge Napolitano, a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Notre Dame Law School, is a nationally recognized radio and television commentator and syndicated columnist, whose written works appear on dozens of websites and in numerous publications. He was the senior judicial analyst at Fox News from 1997 to 2021, where he logged 14,500 on-air appearances, and he served as a New Jersey Superior Court judge from 1987 to 1995, where he tried 150 jury trials, both criminal and civil. He was a visiting professor of law at Delaware, Seton Hall, and Brooklyn law schools. The Judge has written nine books on the U.S. Constitution, two of which were NY Times best sellers. He is nationally known for watching the government as it interferes with economic freedoms and personal liberties.

"Like many people, I assumed that Judge Napolitano would be firmly in the Fox News mold," states Eric Krebs. "Boy, was it refreshing to find out what he is really like. His deep knowledge of the constitution and political theory, his decades of experience with the law and the judicial system of our country is startling and informative. Then I found him to be profoundly humane and profoundly funny at the same time. This, I told myself, could be a great performance piece. We shall see."

Proof of full vaccination is required with valid issued photo ID. You will be required to remain fully masked while in the theatre.

This will be an informal presentation of a "work in progress" as part of the development of a theater piece based on this material.

www.theater555.com