The York Theatre Company to Present MARILYN MAYE IN MAY

The York Theatre Company will bring the Manhattan Queen of Cabaret, Marilyn Maye, accompanied by the incomparable Tedd Firth, to The Theatre at St. Jeans for a ONE-NIGHT-ONLY special benefit concert of Marilyn Maye in May on Monday evening, May 16, 2022 beginning at 7:30PM at The York's temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jean's (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues).

The Spring Benefit Concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30PM, followed by a light buffet supper and special VIP reception with Ms. Maye. VIP Tickets are priced at $200 (includes Show and Reception). For additional information or to make a reservation, please call the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday-Friday 12:00PM-5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

The Manhattan Queen of Cabaret, the marvelous Marilyn Maye, brings to The York a special one-night-only concert benefit performance of Marilyn Maye in May. The highly praised singer, actress, director, arranger, educator, and Grammy nominated recording artist is a musical treasure. Thrilled to share her performance with The York, she is known for her powerhouse delivery, electric stage presence, and chatty rapport with the audience. The award-winning Ms. Maye appeared 76 times on "The Tonight Show" starring Johnny Carson-a record for any singer. She was "discovered" by Steve Allen, who presented her to his national television audience, which led to an RCA recording contract, seven albums and 34 singles. She was highlighted on "CBS Sunday Morning" with Mo Rocca, a feature that was an outstanding tribute to her career and talent. Her place in American music history was assured when the Arts Council of the Smithsonian Institution selected one of her recordings, "Too Late Now" for their album of the 110 Best American Compositions of the Twentieth Century. Ms. Maye performs many symphony and big-band concerts throughout the United States.

Marilyn Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times). "A combination of sheer chops, miraculous show biz acumen, incredible musicianship, a razor sharp sense of humor, plus miles and miles of heart" (Wall Street Journal). "A champion of the Great American Songbook, Maye is at one with the music she sings...a study in confidence and ease, hang gliding in and out from pop standards to jazz and back again." (Cabaret Scenes). "A master class in lyric interpretation...authenticity and nuance...deeply heartfelt and moving." (Theater Pizzazz). Simply put, "NO ENTERTAINER GIVES YOU MORE IN TERMS OF GREAT MUSIC, GREAT THEATER, AND GREAT COMEDY" (Opera News).

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.

The York Theatre Company is the only theatre in New York City-and one of very few in the world-dedicated to developing and fully producing new musicals and preserving neglected, notable shows from the past. For over five decades, York's intimate, imaginative style of producing both original and classic musicals has resulted in critical acclaim and recognition from artists and audiences alike. Under the guidance of Producing Artistic Director James Morgan since 1997, The York has focused on new musicals in its Mainstage Series-most of them world, American, or New York premieres-by some of the field's most esteemed creators and has also helped launch the careers of many talented new writers. Well over 40 cast recordings from York Theatre Company productions are now available on CD, including its acclaimed revival of Closer Than Ever (2013 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Revival); commercial transfers of such York premieres as The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), Souvenir (Tony Award Nomination for actress Judy Kaye), and Jolson & Company, and revivals of Pacific Overtures and Sweeney Todd (four Tony Nominations including Best Revival) have all showcased the importance of The York and its programs. Recent New York premieres have included Marry Harry, A Taste of Things to Come, and Rothschild & Sons. The critically acclaimed musical Yank! received its Off-Broadway debut at The York in 2010, and subsequently to rave reviews in London-as did York's Rothschild & Sons. The hit musical Cagney received its York premiere in 2015, transferring to The Westside Theatre for over 15 months. In 2017, Desperate Measures received a total of 15 award nominations (and three wins) that included "Best Musical" from the Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Off-Broadway Alliance and subsequently transferred across town to New World Stages. The York is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award for "Developing and Producing New Musicals" and, more recently, a special Outer Critics Circle Award for "50 Years of Producing New and Classic Musicals." Due to a flood in their home of 30 years at Saint Peter's Church in January 2021, The York is currently producing at The Theatre at St. Jeans at 76th Street and Lexington Avenue.