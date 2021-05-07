The World Music Theatre Company Announces 2021-2022 Season

The World Music Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team of its 2021-2022 Season of Off-Broadway, Touring, and Streaming Musicals; Workshops and Residencies; and New Media Productions for Film and Television.

Theatrical Productions include VAMOS TODOS: Music Garden, TOTALLY AWESOME Summer Vacation Around the World, HOLIDAY BEAT and the World Premiere of AMAZON ADVENTURE, a re-imagining of The Wizard of Oz told through South American Music and Dance Styles fused with Pop and Broadway. Film/Television Productions include "The FunikiJam Show HOLIDAY SPECIALS", "The CAPTAIN JAM TV SERIES: World Music Stories" and "MOVE TO THE MUSIC with CAPTAIN JAM", Season 2.

The Creative Team features Playwright and Composer Brian Barrentine (The FunikiJam Shows), Consulting Director Rosemary Newcott (Director of Theater for Youth and Families, Alliance Theater), Choreographer Ximena Salgoado (In the Heights US Spanish Premiere), Music Producer Joe Mazza (The FunikiJam Shows), and Producer Maarten Cornelis (Gatehouse Entertainment).

The cast of International Artists features creator Brian Barrentine as Captain Jam with Andre He-Cohen(China), Andrea Galata (Italy), Beatriz Cavalieri (Brazil), Celia Diagana (France), Dan Domingues (USA), Juan Espinal (Dominican Republic), Kaila Wooten (Nashville), Kyle Jack (Brooklyn), Shawday Graves (USA) and Shiho Matsuoka (Japan) as the Agents of Jam. Emperor Kaioyus, Kadyn Kuioka, Kylie Kuioka, and Genevieve Godlesky star as the Junior Agents of Jam.

www.funikijam.com