The Tank to Present the World Premiere of WAR STORIES

The Tank has announced the World Premiere of War Stories, by Marthe Rachel Gold and directed by Christina Roussos. Performances for War Stories begin on May 20, with an opening night set for May 21 and limited run through June 12 at The Tank's Proscenium Theater (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018).

"The Tank is proud to present Marthe Rachel Gold's War Stories, a gripping drama set in World War II New York that embeds the struggles of workers and the ethics of war and conscientious objection in a coming-of-age story that reminds us that the arguments of politics and the arguments of love remain timeless," said Artistic Director Meghan Finn.

"Marthe Gold is a singular artist who has fearlessly been breaking the mold of who an emerging artist is and can be," said Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd. "Marthe's career journey from decorated academic to the theater tells us that it's always the right time to pursue passion to the fullest. Her experiences and expertise have gifted her with a sense of keen characters and rich plot. We are so excited to uplift her voice during our Homecoming season with such a timely and topical play."

"War Stories is a play about people who are engaged in the fight for a more just world while they go about living their lives," said playwright Marthe Rachel Gold. "Idealists in every generation wrestle with choices - both personal and political. In writing this play I hope to have given a nod to those who came before and help us see them in ourselves."

War Stories, set in World War II New York City, is the story of Ruth, a young musician from a working-class immigrant family who has come to the city in pursuit of her music, her freedom, and her politics. Exploring the world through music, labor action, and relationships, she is committed in her support of the war. Her pro-war views are challenged by Nat, who comes from a wealthy industrial Jewish family and sees all wars as capitalist and corrupt. War Stories embeds their personal struggles within the context of those of workers and conscientious objectors, against a backdrop of antisemitism, racism, and labor action. It is awash in the music of the time period.

War Stories will feature Sophia DeLeo (Sleepy Hollow), Jorge Sánchez Díaz (The Skin of Our Teeth), Lenny Grossman (Blackbird), Maia Karo (Anarchy), Max Katz (the devil smokes American Spirits), Arlene A. McGruder (Elizabeth's Precious Kitty), J. Ryan (Harmony in A Flat), and Kaya Simmons (Two-Fifths).

War Stories will feature scenic design by Maryam Khosravi, costume design by Lui Konno, lighting design by Jon DeGaetano, sound design by Hannah Birch Carl, projection design by Lacey Erb, props design by Sean Devare, hair design by Skipper Silberberg-Edwards, and compositions by Zach Catron. The stage manager is TaTyana Smith, and the line producer is Frank Nicholas Poon.

The performance schedule for War Stories is Friday May 20 and Saturday May 21 at 7pm, Sunday May 22 at 3pm, Thursday May 26 & Friday May 27 at 7pm, Saturday May 28 at 3pm, Thursday June 2 & Friday June 3 at 7pm, Saturday June 4 at 3pm, Sunday June 5 at 3pm & 7pm, Thursday June 9 & Friday June 10 at 7pm, Saturday June 11 at 3pm & 7pm, and Sunday June 12 at 3pm.

The May 26th performance will be followed by a talkback with Marthe Rachel Gold and Greg Neumann, both of whom are children of World War II conscientious objectors. The June 2nd performance will be followed by a talkback with Professor Ruth Milkman from the CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies and CUNY Graduate Center about the impact on U.S. women workers on economic crisis and the war in the 1930s and '40s.

