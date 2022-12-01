The Tank to Present Four World Premiere Productions for Winter-Spring 2023 Season

The Tank has announced the Core Productions that will make up their Winter-Spring 2023 season.

The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and solo artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to the mission of The Tank to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. Alongside our Presented Works model, which provides free performance space and fifteen free hours of rehearsal and tech time, our Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

"We're excited to be ushering in four new Core Productions this spring. From autobiographical performance to the intersection of theatre and fashion to biting queer comedy, these four pieces are indicative of the vast array of work being created by emerging artists in New York City," said Johnny G. Lloyd, Director of Artistic Development.

"The Tank is thrilled to welcome back Tank Artists and feature compelling new voices to our stages this Winter/Spring Season," said Meghan Finn, Artistic Director. "We're looking forward to getting these exciting new works in front of audiences, some at long last."

The season will include four World Premiere plays beginning with Song of Joy, written and performed by Carol Mazhuvancheril (The Inheritance) and directed by Nick J. Browne (Chair), running January 6-29 2023. Next will be Modern Swimwear by Caitlin Saylor Stephens (When We Went Electronic), directed by Meghan Finn (Simon and His Shoes), and featuring dramaturgy by Amauta Marston-Firmino (Slave Play), which will run January 19-February 12, 2023. The spring Core Productions will conclude with sleeper by Morgaine Gooding-Silverwood (Cradle Two Grave), which will run March 2-26, 2023 and Rough Trade by Kev Berry (Harsh Cacophonies I & II) and directed by Alex Tobey (Harsh Cacophonies I & II), which will run March 17-April 8, 2023.

All performances will take place at The Tank (312 West 36th Street). For tickets and more information on each production, visit www.thetanknyc.org.

SONG OF JOY

Written and performed by Carol Mazhuvancheril

Directed by Nick J. Browne

Performances begin January 6, 2023

Opening night is January 7, 2023

Limited run through January 29, 2023

The Tank's 56 Seat Theater

Song of Joy is an autobiographical play that explores how perpetually immigrating as a child shapes an individual's family and definition of "home." Throughout the play, Carol embodies colorful characters from his family to share his experience navigating a life that is constantly in motion. From learning Carnatic music in a boarding school in India, to auditioning to be a ballerina in Texas, Carol seeks acceptance from those he loves while coming into his newfound "American" identity.

Laugh-out-loud funny, painfully honest, and sometimes heartbreaking, Song of Joy is a love letter to all immigrant parents who make immeasurable sacrifices in order to better the lives of their children. And how the children of those immigrants often have to balance what they owe their parents, with what they owe to themselves.

Song of Joy will feature scenic and lighting design by Matthew Deinhart, costume design by Xindi Xu, sound design by Sara Vandenheuvel, and choreography by Alisha Desai. Amanda Kettell is the stage manager.

Tickets are available beginning at $25 at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance schedule for Song of Joy is: Friday January 6 - Sunday January 29, Thurs-Fri at 7pm, Sundays at 3pm, Saturday Jan 7 and 21 at 7pm, Saturday Jan 14 and 28 at 3pm.

MODERN SWIMWEAR

By Caitlin Saylor Stephens

Directed by Meghan Finn

Dramaturgy by Amauta Marston-Firmino

Performances begin January 19, 2023

Opening night is January 20, 2023

Limited run through February 12, 2023

The Tank's 98 Seat Proscenium Theater

On December 10, 2010, celebrated swimwear designer Sylvie Cachay was found dead in a bathtub overflowing with water at a members-only club in the Meatpacking District. Modern Swimwear is a new American play about the last night of Sylvie's life and the cost of female ambition. Before she died, Sylvie's debut collection was a hit. She had been actively designing her next collection and seeking investors for her line, Syla, when she was murdered.

In Modern Swimwear, the clock ticks as Sylvie attempts to prepare for an important pitch meeting the next morning. Her troubled boyfriend, Nick, repeatedly diverts her from her task until conflict erupts between them. Modern Swimwear celebrates Sylvie's extraordinary body of work and talent. Woven throughout the play are pieces inspired by numerous designs from Sylvie's first collection, which was featured at New York Fashion Week.

Modern Swimwear is penned by Caitlin Saylor Stephens (When We Went Electric) collaborating with dramaturg Amauta Marston-Firmino (Slave Play) and directed by Artistic Director of The Tank, Meghan Finn (DOOMOCRACY). It will feature a design installation inspired by Sylvie's work, co-created by Creative Director and Designer Yasmin Santana and theater designers Christopher and Justin Swader. Props and costumes will similarly be inspired by Syla, Cachey's celebrated collection, and executed by multi-disciplinary artist Patricia Marjorie (You Will Get Sick). Lighting design is by Sarah Johnston (BAM: Sun & Sea, Medea).

Casting will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available beginning at $25 at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance schedule for Modern Swimwear is Thursdays-Saturdays at 7pm. There will be additional performances on Wednesday January 25 at 7pm, Sunday January 22 and February 12 at 3p, and Saturday February 11 at 3pm.

sleeper

By Morgaine Gooding-Silverwood

Performances begin March 2, 2023

Opening night is March 3, 2023

Limited run through March 26, 2023

The Tank's 56 Seat Theater

From the moment of birth until our last waking breath, humanity's need for sleep is eternal; a vital force of nature, as inevitable as the rising and setting of the sun. Yet everyone has an opinion on how we could be sleeping better or should be sleeping less. Born from a desire to quiet this cultural static, sleeper turns up the noise and snuggles inside it.

The play follows Sleeper, a millennial archetype of an every-person, who, from a self-imposed, bedridden exile ponders the imperative of a lived existence. Why wake up? What, or who, do we rise for? Throughout what should be a quick nap, Sleeper encounters a shape-shifting cast of characters, both real and imagined, as they grapple with burnout and self-doubt. Will our Sleeper ever escape (or accept) their somnolence? Can they draw back the curtains and let in the light? Ultimately, the key to Sleeper's liberation hinges on a visit from their mother and a return to their Indigenous Chickasaw roots, where dreams have the power to unlock the relationship between parent and child, descendant and ancestor, body and earth. sleeper is a manifesto and a circus, a heartfelt appeal to the burnout generation to fall fully, wholeheartedly, and headfirst into sleep.

Cast and creative will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available beginning at $25 at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance schedule for sleeper is. Fridays-Saturdays at 7pm, Thursdays March 2, 9, and 23, 2023 at 7pm, Sundays March 5, 12, and 26 at 3pm, and Wednesday March 8 at 7pm.

ROUGH TRADE

By Kev Berry

Directed by Alex Tobey

Performances begin March 17, 2023

Opening night is March 18, 2023

Limited run through April 8, 2023

The Tank's 98 Seat Proscenium Theater

Living together was going just great for gay besties Bunting and Finch: balancing ruthless day jobs with aspiring visual arts careers, while still finding time to blackout at Hardware after one too many vodka sodas. But when Finch starts dating a wealthy pharma daddy finance bro, the intertwining web of Gay New York proves just how toxic and self-destructive it can be. Rough Trade is a vicious comedy about classism, chosen family, and holding on (too) tightly to the ones you love.

Cast and creative will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available beginning at $25 at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance schedule for Rough Trade is Thursdays-Saturdays at 7pm. There will be additional performances on Sunday March 19 at 7pm, Sunday March 26 and April 2 at 3pm, Saturday April 1 at 3pm, and Wednesday April 5th at 7pm.

All attendees and artists of an in-person performance at The Tank NYC will be required to have proof of full covid vaccination to being admitted to the space, either confirmed by a vaccination record (vaccination card) at least two weeks out from the final dose of an approved vaccine, or by New York's free Excelsior Pass service, available here.

Patrons will also be required to wear medical grade masks while indoors at all times.

ABOUT THE TANK

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 13-18 theatrical World or New York premieres each season. During the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, The Tank has launched CyberTank, a virtual gathering space and programming platform for artists to share work. CyberTank has presented the work of over 4,000 artists in over 500 performances to 20,000 audience members across the country and the world since March 17, 2020.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

