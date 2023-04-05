The Tank Launches New Producers Cohort Program

The Tank is launching The Tank Producers Cohort, funded generously by a grant from the Mellon Foundation.

"This program is thrilling because it will provide support for a group of folks within the Indie-theater community that rarely find opportunities to be paid for their work," stated Meghan Finn, The Tank's Artistic Director. "It will grow efforts already underway at The Tank and be mutually beneficial to artists working in production here, and we can't wait to see how it improves the production process overall."

Celebrating 20 years in 2023, The Tank is a nonprofit presenter and producer dedicated to removing the economic barriers from the creation of new work by emerging artists and artists experimenting with their artform. Programming virtually and out-of-doors throughout the pandemic, and now in person from their home on 36th Street in Manhattan, the company has grown into one of the most vital spots for contemporary performance and up-and-coming artists who call New York home.

The Tank has organically supported emerging producers and independent self-Producing Artists and companies throughout its 20-year history. The support of the Mellon Foundation, with the largest single grant in The Tank's history, will allow the company to formalize this work through the newly-minted Producers Cohort program.

"We are so grateful for the visionary support and thought partnership of the Mellon Foundation. Their grantmaking challenges the current structures that under-resource and exclude emerging producers," shared The Tank's Managing Producer, Molly FitzMaurice. "By investing in producing as a rigorous creative practice, Mellon is opening more just and connected ways to make art together."

The Tank Producers Cohort is an innovative program designed to support the unique needs of emerging creative producers and to invest in pathways to increase and expand representation for those who have been traditionally excluded from producing opportunities. This program will engage 3-5 early-career producers for renewable one-year fellowships, with annual awards of $15,000 and opportunities for additional artist fees for creative work and funding for professional development.

Cohort members will participate in regular meetings, led by a facilitator and including both practicum discussions and guest artist sessions with mentor practitioners in the field. The program facilitator will be a new, part-time position, selected from an open hiring process this spring.

With Tank staff and facilitator mentorship, Fellows will also take on hands-on learning opportunities by producing at The Tank, including Tank Core Productions and Presented Works. With The Tank's volume and variety of programming, Fellows will be matched with projects that engage their artistic interests and introduce them to potential long-term collaborators, while meeting their level of experience and current practical learning goals.

Director of Artistic Development, Johnny G. Lloyd shared, "We're excited about a cohort of producers because our experiences at The Tank show us how artists can learn from each other and grow together. We're excited to assist these creatives as they build community and enrich the New York City arts scene through collaboration and artistic innovation."

As a capstone to their fellowship, each Fellow will have the opportunity to produce a presented show at The Tank as the instigating artist, whether as the generative artist, a curatorial force, or another model that centers creative producing as artistic practice.

To support their in-depth integration into the Tank's programming, during their residency Fellows will be provided with workspace in The Tank's office, Tank meeting and rehearsal space, and The Tank's institutional resources such as the Employee Assistance Program, memberships, software, and fiscal sponsorship, as well as staff support and mentorship-offering The Tank as an artistic and professional home.

The Tank is holding open searches now for the program facilitator role and the inaugural cohort of fellows, to begin August 2023. To learn more and apply: please visit https://thetanknyc.org/careers.

ABOUT THE TANK

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Simon and His Shoes by Laurel Haines and Steph Singer (2022), Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation believes that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and we believe that everyone deserves the beauty, transcendence, and freedom to be found there. Through our grants, we seek to build just communities enriched by meaning and empowered by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

www.TheTankNYC.org