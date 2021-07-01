The Tank Announces SAMUEL and BOTTE DI FERRO

The Tank announced today two new co-productions for their Summer 2021 season.

Samuel, an audio-visual experience by Alexis Roblan and directed by Dara Malina. Co-produced with Alexis Roblan, the playwright behind The Tank's 2018 production of Red Emma & The Mad Monk (New York Times Critic's Pick), Samuel will run July 22 - August 14, 2021 at The Tank NYC (312 West 36th St New York, NY 10018) and will also be available online. Tickets are on sale now and are available at thetanknyc.org/samuel.

In association with Meucci & Bell, The Tank presents a site-specific production of Botte di Ferro by Ben Gassman (The Downtown Loop), a new play about the slippage between friendship, love, and lust, tangled in phone lines and served over pizza. The production will be presented al fresco in the garden of The Good Fork Restaurant (391 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn, NY). Directed by Tara Elliott (Burq Off!), Botte di Ferro will begin performances on Friday July 16, with an opening night on July 18, and a run through July 29, 2021. Tickets will go on sale on July 2, 2021 at thetanknyc.org/bottediferro.

SAMUEL

Co-Produced with Alexis Roblan

By Alexis Roblan

Directed by Dara Malina

The Tank NYC

July 22 - August 14, 2021

Samuel - a new audio-visual experience for the theatre - invites audience members to listen to audio scenes on their own devices as they explore an unnerving visual world of collective loss, existential fear, and the everyday trauma of family relationships. Fashioned after a self-guided audio museum tour, each observer will allow the immersive soundscape in their ears to guide their journey as four adult sisters struggle to maintain their connections to themselves, each other, and an ever-shifting sense of reality.

The cast of Samuel will include Jess M. Barbagallo (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Morgan McGuire (Bloodshot: The Call), Keilly McQuail (Lunch Bunch), Carolyn Mignini (The Rose Tattoo), Lori Elizabeth Parquet (SHADOW/LAND), Lynnea Prunty (Brown Eyed Rapunzel), and Amy Staats (Miles for Mary).

Samuel features visual design by You-Shin Chen, lighting design by Kate McGee, composition and interstitial vocals by Stephanie Singer, and graphic and web design by Jonathan Randell Silver. B.J. Evans is the creative producer, Ray Archie is the audio production supervisor and sound designer, and Caroline Eng is the recording engineer and dialogue editor. Yi-Hsuan (Ant) Ma and Yizhu (Nina) Pan are the Installation Artists, with Production Management by Brittany Crowell. Mastering Engineer is Chris Adler of Mindtree Mastering.

The Samuel in-person experience of visual installations and audio play will begin on July 22 and will be accessed via timed-entry at The Tank NYC (312 West 36th St New York, NY 10018). An online-only experience will also be available separately, beginning the week of July 19th.

Tickets are available starting at $25 at thetanknyc.org/samuel and can be purchased as a 3-person pod (for you and up to 2 guests) or as individual tickets.

Samuel will adhere to The Tank's COVID Safety protocols, which include mask-wearing for audiences at all times, proof of full vaccination, and limiting capacity to no more than 40%.

Samuel is funded with support from The NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music and Theatre by the City of New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment in association with The New York Foundation

for the Arts.

BOTTE DI FERRO

In association with Meucci & Bell

By Ben Gassman

Directed by Tara Elliott

The Good Fork Restaurant

July 16-29, 2021

Botte di Ferro is a new play about love, memory, class, and how communication shapes perception. It is being presented al fresco in the garden patio of The Good Fork restaurant. The play examines a fraught and complex romance between two outer-borough New Yorkers as such a space. Her (an elementary school teacher from South-Brooklyn who self-publishes children's books and summers in the Hamptons) and Him (a chef from Eastern-Queens who climbs a long ladder of kitchen jobs to his own place) met as kids in summer camp. As their lives diverge, prodded by different cultural-familial frameworks, they continue returning to each other in search of the best versions of themselves.

Drifting throughout into the magic of memory, the story begins and ends at Pizzeria Botte di Ferro in Naples. As Her and Him seek to make sense of their past, the Pizzaiola and Waiter who serve, then join them, celebrate their present--each couple eyeing the other enviously. This four-hander ruminates on the power of place and the relationship between origin and authenticity, asking how we care for the people who have hurt us and what happens when we set aside preconceptions and look at what's in front of us?

The cast of Botte di Ferro will include Jess M. Barbagallo (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Laura Caparrotti (Artistic Director of Italian theater companies Kairos Italy Theater and In Scena!), Layla M. Khoushnoudi (Dance Nation), and Alessandro Magania (The Wooster Group's Hamlet).

Botte di Ferro features sound design by Isaiah Howell, scenic and lighting design by Michael Redman, and costume and prop design by Sarah Vandenheuvel with Djuna Knight as Producer and Sophia Leewah as Stage Manager and Associate Producer.

The performance schedule for Botte di Ferro is as follows: July 16-18, July 21-25, and July 27-29. All performances are at 8pm ET. Tickets will be available to purchase beginning July 2, 2021 at thetanknyc.org/bottediferro. Pizza pop-ups will be available at select performances. Please visit The Tank's website for more information.

Botte di Ferro will take place entirely outdoors. We ask that all unvaccinated audience members stay masked at all times. Audience members will be asked to provide proof of full vaccination when presenting their ticket for entry. All audience members, no matter vaccination status, will be required to wear masks if entering indoor facilities. All members of the staff and company are fully vaccinated and will adhere to all safety guidelines.

