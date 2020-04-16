The Shed Launching UP CLOSE, A New Digital Commissioning Program

The Shed is committed to expanding the scope of how a cultural institution can serve its communities, a mission that is even more critical while distanced from one another. To continue to creatively engage artists and audiences, The Shed's Artistic Director and CEO Alex Poots today announced Up Close, a new digital commissioning program for artists of all disciplines.



The first installment will debut on Sunday, April 19 at 6 pm EST on The Shed's social media platforms (@theshedny) and its website (theshed.org). Up Close will continue on every other Sunday evening presenting intimate performances, conversations, curated playlists, and other forms of original content that explore what it means to make art right now.

"The Shed supports artists in all stages of their careers who are making new work. Up Close continues our mission in the digital space and evolves our commitment to artists and audiences to develop and present new work into the future," said Alex Poots. "An artist's ability to create and invent cannot be contained, which is all the more inspiring during this difficult time. It is our hope that these offerings will resonate with audiences who are looking for community and connection."

Up Close kicks off on April 19 with Justin Hicks, Kenita Miller-Hicks, and Jade Hicks performing as The HawtPlates, sharing work created in conversation with Charlotte Brathwaite. In a social distancing experiment-with participants currently in Indiana and the Bronx-the trio will present a DIY recording session of selections from their song cycle House or Home: 690 Wishes, inspired by Toni Morrison's novel Home and the experimental writing of French author Georges Perec.

Artists in future installments, many of whom The Shed showcased in its 2019 season, include Troy Anthony and Jerome Ellis; Justin Allen, Sean D. Henry-Smith and Yulan Grant; Kameelah Janan Rasheed and DIS OBEY teaching artists Nova Black, Tasha Dougé, and Gabriel Barraluga; Reggie Gray and D.R.E.A.M. Ring dancers; DJ April Hunt and Rashaad Newsome;Tomás Saraceno; and Kiyan Williams.





