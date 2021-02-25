The Seeing Place Theater Presents Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play SWEAT

The Seeing Place Theater has announced Lynn Nottage's SWEAT, directed by Brandon Walker. SWEAT will have two live performances via Zoom on February 27 (7 pm EST) and February 28 (3 pm EST), and be available via streaming on YouTube February 28-March 3, 2021.

Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.

"Income inequality, incarceration, and corporate greed are things faced by millions of Americans, many of whom feel like there is no way out from underneath them," says Erin Cronican, TSP's Executive Artistic Director and producer of SWEAT. "This play presents these problems as a microcosm of a larger fight over racial equity and a sense of belonging - the small town that is the setting of SWEAT is really Anytown, USA. These problems affect us all."

Produced by Cronican and Walker, the production stars an ensemble of over 50% BIPOC performers, including immigrants from Colombia and the Dominican Republic. Miguel Fana (Julius Caesar, Visions Theater) as Evan, Lori Kee (Pterodactyls, Teatro Circulo) as Tracey, Logan Keeler (The Seeing Place's Two Rooms and Rhinoceros) as Jason, Juanes Montoya (Normal People, Hudson Guild) as Oscar, David Nikolas (Off Broadway's Gemini) as Stan, Justin Phillips (Ragtime, The Gallery Players) as Chris, Philipe D. Preston (Shakespeare's Globe's Much Ado About Nothing) as Brucie, Joy Sudduth (Leaving the Blues, TOSOS) as Cynthia, and Eileen Weisinger (Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, The Heights Players) as Jessie.

The production features scenic and costume design by Erin Cronican. Brandon Walker is the sound designer and Shannon Formas is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

To further the play's impact, The Seeing Place will follow the live play with a talkback discussion "Action Steps - Racism and Economics: The Social Impact of Recession" with expert panelists from the community. This discussion will be held via Zoom on March 3, 2021 at 7pm Eastern. To register for this free event, visit www.TheSeeingPlace.com and click Talkbacks.

This performance is a part of The Seeing Place's RIPPLE FOR CHANGE Series, a program that celebrates non-profit organizations who are making immense contributions to their communities in the area of social justice. This month's honoree is The Fortune Society. Founded in 1967, The Fortune Society's mission is to support successful reentry from incarceration and promote alternatives to incarceration. Their vision is to foster a world where all who are incarcerated or formerly incarcerated will thrive as positive, contributing members of society. www.fortunesociety.org