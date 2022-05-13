The Rehearsal Club to Present ANNUAL RISING STAR COMPETITION and Carol Burnett Tribute at Symphony Space

The Rehearsal Club, a legendary rooming house for aspiring actresses will host on Monday, May 16 at 7:00 PM, its annual Rising Star Event at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th St.). Tickets: $50 (TRC Members $40). Rising Star Event and Tribute to Carol Burnett | Symphony Space

Selected talented women will participate in the competition at the Leonard Nimoy Theatre, hosted by TRC alum Diane J. Findlay and judged by a panel of recognized talent/agents: Michael Cassara, Cynthia Darlow, Helen Galik, Jen Halpern and Sue Winik.

This year's Rising Star Contestants are Julia Adams, Hannah Breshears, Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger, Miranda Jones, Abiagael Mangum, Megan McCarthy and Lenny Terceros. TRC Alum Performers are Judith Curcio, Diane J. Findlay, Andrea Frierson, Francine Mancini and Cameron Taylor.

The evening is directed by Francine Mancini, choreographed by Pat Cody with musical direction by Tom Spahn.

Four decades after the closure of the original residence in 1979, TRC has reopened its safe haven for deserving female talent at The Webster Apartments on West 34th Street. The revived Residency Program, conceived and executed by volunteer alumnae, offers room and board at affordable rates plus mentorships, workshops and networking opportunities.

The Rehearsal Club's mission to preserve its legacy and support young women trying to forge a performing arts career continues with vigor. Alumnae include Carol Burnett, Blythe Danner, Kim Cattrall, Sandy Duncan, Diane Keaton, Cynthia Darlow and Cynthia Gregory. Edna Ferber and George S. Kaufman's play "Stage Door" is based on life at The Rehearsal Club.

To purchase tickets, please call the Symphony Space Ticket Office between 2 and 6 pm at (212) 864-5400. Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Theater, Broadway at 95th Street.