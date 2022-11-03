The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival 2023 Line-Up Announced

The Public Theater has announced the lineup for the 18th annual UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL, running January 4-22, 2023. A highlight of the winter season, the innovative festival returns to in-person performances at The Public Theater's flagship building at Astor Place and five partner venues: Brooklyn Academy of Music, Chelsea Factory, La MaMa, the New York Public Library, and NYU Skirball Center. Curated by UTR Festival Director Mark Russell, the festival will feature 36 artists and companies from across the U.S. and around the world, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Hungary, Norway, Venezuela, and the U.K. Tickets starting at $25 will be available beginning Wednesday, November 9.

"During the dark years of the pandemic, UTR kept its work alive digitally, but there is nothing like the joy of January, when the bustling lobby is full of the international and experimental artists of astonishing esthetic and cultural diversity," said Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. "We will gather in person, we will see astonishing work, we will make friends and renew friendships, and we will celebrate the joy of New York's most adventurous festival."

The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival 2023 will reflect the enormous changes in the field of live theater and performance since 2020. Joyous, outrageous, witty, and powerful, UTR 2023 will partner with stages across the city to highlight national and International Artists bursting with innovation, provocation, and celebration.

"The events at this year's Under the Radar Festival consider our complicated time on earth and its environment-including the social storms of the internet. They unearth ancient stories with new voices and perspectives using fierce poetry, astounding visuals, incisive humor, dust, salt, glitter, and song, to examine our past and point to the future," said UTR Festival Director Mark Russell. "Collaborating with institutions around the city, the Under the Radar Festival celebrates the tenacity and brave vision of independent theater makers who have encountered huge challenges and setbacks over the last three years. This January, they finally bring their work to New York City audiences, alive and in person."

The festival will also include the return of Under the Radar + Joe's Pub: In Concert with performances by Migguel Anggelo, Eszter Balint, Salty Brine, Negin Farsad, and Julian Fleisher; the INCOMING! works-in-process series featuring projects by Devised Theater Working Group artists; and the Under the Radar Professional Symposium on January 12-13.

The line-up for the Devised Theater Working Group's INCOMING! Series includes members Savon Bartley, Nile Harris, Miranda Haymon, Eric Lockley, Raelle Myrick-Hodges, Mia Rovegno, Justin Elizabeth Sayre, and Mariana Valencia. The Devised Theater Working Group (DTWG) is an artist resource cohort designed for live arts-makers of all disciplines. Formed as a complementary program to the Under the Radar Festival in 2014, DTWG creates an infrastructure to support collaborative collectives and other untraditional originators as they forge new theater. By offering the dramaturgical, technical, artistic, and administrative resources of The Public, DTWG operates as part of the Under the Radar Festival, where unique modes of creation and independent theater-making are elevated annually.

UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL is considered one of the premier international theater festivals focused on new work. Under the Radar is heading into its 18th edition as a core part of The Public Theater's mission-giving a platform to voices not always heard in the American Theater. UTR supports artists from around the country and the world who are redefining the act of making theater. UTR has introduced numerous artists who are now considered leaders in the field, such as Guillermo Calderón, Tania El Khoury, Lola Arias, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Belarus Free Theatre, Ahamefule J. Oluo, Nature Theater of Oklahoma, 600 HIGHWAYMEN, and Elevator Repair Service, to name a few. The festival provides a wide lens on contemporary theater: richly distinct in terms of perspectives, aesthetics, and social practice and pointing to the future of the art form.

In keeping with guidance from city, state, and federal officials, proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and the use of face masks are no longer mandated for entry into The Public's theaters, restaurant, or the facility. This change in policy is effective immediately. The use of face masks is encouraged at all performances, but will only be required at Saturday and Sunday matinee performances, Tuesday evening performances, as well as Joseph Papp Free Performances. These mask required performances are to accommodate those who are immunocompromised or uncomfortable in an unmasked environment. Additionally, the use of face masks are no longer required in Joe's Pub where food and drink will be available for purchase during performances. Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear a mask when not actively eating or drinking. For performances at UTR partner venues, patrons should refer to the respective websites for all health and safety policies. Learn more at Safe At The Public.

