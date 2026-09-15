The Public Theater Opens The Astor and Bar Torino

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The Public Theater celebrates the opening of The Astor and Bar Torino, two new hospitality destinations by NoHo Hospitality Group, that build on the institution's longstanding role as a gathering place for artists, audiences, and New Yorkers. Located within The Public's landmark Astor Place home, the new spaces represent the latest chapter in The Public's nearly three-decade collaboration with the hospitality team behind Joe's Pub and further strengthen the theater's commitment to creating welcoming spaces where culture and community can thrive.

Public Theater Executive Director Patrick Willingham shares, “The Public Theater has always been at the beating heart of culture in New York City. With this reimagining of our hospitality spaces, we are reaffirming the values that we evoked with the re-opening of the Delacorte Theater last summer: community is the source of our culture. Whether it be through a free performance in Central Park or a fabulous dining experience at our Astor Place home, The Public is here to make sure that this city is vibrant and connected.”

The openings build on a creative partnership that began in 1998 with the launch of Joe's Pub, which has become one of New York City's most beloved cultural venues. Now, alongside longtime partners from NoHo Hospitality Group, The Public is expanding that vision by creating spaces that honor the theater's history while serving the evolving needs of its community.

THE ASTOR

Perched above The Public Theater's grand lobby, The Astor celebrates the institution's rich artistic history while creating a welcoming space for today's audiences, artists, and neighbors. The restaurant features over 200 archival artifacts, a newly commissioned André Carrilho mural honoring influential Public Theater artists, and custom design elements that bring the organization's legacy to life. Chef Andrew Carmellini's menu draws inspiration from classic New York taverns and supper clubs.

The Astor is open daily beginning at 5:00 PM.

BAR TORINO

Located in The Public's reimagined lobby, Bar Torino is an all-day café and aperitivo bar designed to serve as both a theater entrance and a vibrant community gathering space. Beginning with coffee and Italian-inspired café fare during the day and transitioning to cocktails in the evening, it accommodates every stage of a theater visit. Thoughtful design details and flexible seating create an inviting atmosphere where audiences, artists, and downtown New Yorkers can connect before, during, and after performances.

Bar Torino is open daily beginning at 10:00 AM.

The Astor and Bar Torino are now open inside The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY.

For reservations and additional information, visit:

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