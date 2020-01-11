The No Name Collective Presents MEASURE FOR MEASURE

The No Name Collective kicks off it's 2020 season with William Shakespeare's Measure for Measure. Directed by Michael Fleischer, this production opens for a 2 week run at The PIT Loft at The Peoples Improv Theater.

The Duke of Vienna has vanished leaving Lord Angelo in charge with no orders beyond his own scope of Justice. Under his rule, Angelo causes mass upheaval through his totalitarian edicts. Only Isabella, a nun-in-training can stop him. But at what price? A story of power: those who abuse it, and those who suffer from it.

The cast features Shannon Cabbell (Juliet/Messenger/Officer), Danny Crawford* (Angelo), Marisa Gold (Mariana/Pompey), Nolan Hennelly* (Duke), Maggie Hood (Isabella), Anuj Parikh (Escalus), Greg Pragel* (Claudio), Rikin Shah (Barnardine/Abhorson), CJ Stewart (Lucio), Amy Stringer (Provost/Bawd), Gareth Tidball (Mistress Overdone/Francisca).

*these Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

The creative team includes fight choreography and intimacy direction by Dispatch Combat Collective's Madeleine Emerick and Conor Mullen, scenic design by Jennilee Aromando, costume design by Ellie Gossage with assistance by Lauren Slakter, sound design by Melissa Farinelli, lighting design by Kenzie Carpenter, graphic design by Nicasio Andrade, and stage management by Rebecca (Bex) Hoi. Measure for Measure is produced by Annaliese Kirby with Melanie Thompson as associate producer.

Performances take place at the PIT Loft at 154 W 29th St, Fl 2, New York, NY. Subways: A, C, 1, 2, 3, F & M. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. Tickets are on sale at https://thepit-nyc.com/events/measure-for-measure/

Performance Dates: Thursday, January 30 @ 8p Friday, January 31 @ 8p Saturday, February 1 @ 2p & 8p Sunday, February 2 @ 5p Thursday, February 6 @ 8p Friday, February 7 @ 8p Saturday, February 8 @ 2p & 8p Sunday, February 9 @ 5p

Michael Fleischer (Director) is a freelance theatrical director based in NYC. He is a proud alumnus of Northwestern University and the British American Drama Academy. Favorite directing credits include: Titus Andronicus, Bull, Will, Hamlet, and The Roaring Girl. Upcoming: AD for Hamlet Isn't Dead's Twelfth Night this February. https://michael-fleischer.com

Annaliese Kirby (Producer) is a NYC based actor / producer and co-founder of the No Name Collective. She is a graduate of NYU Tisch, where she double majored in Theater and Psychology and minored in Producing. Kirby has worked professionally in theater, television and feature films and is passionate about bringing classical texts to young audiences and producing theater for female led organizations. Recent productions include HVMLET (Dir. Tatiana Baccari and Wednesday Sue Derrico), Macbeth (NNC), and The Tempest (NNC). Favorite roles include Gretchen (Boeing Boeing), Helena (A Midsummer Night's Dream) and Macbeth (Macbeth).





