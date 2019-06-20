The New York Musical Festival And Feinberg & Rose Present THE OLDENBURG SUITE

The New York Musical Festival and Feinberg & Rose announce the world premiere of THE OLDENBURG SUITE, with book and lyrics by James Feinberg, and music by Matthew Dylan Rose.

THE OLDENBURG SUITE is an official selection of the 2019 New York Musical Festival Concert Series. It will be performed in its entirety at the Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036) on July 27th at 2:00 p.m. and July 28th at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for $29.50 at nymf.org/Oldenburg-suite. The runtime is approximately 115 minutes with no intermission.

The Suite is a sung-through musical about twelve tumultuous years in the lives of sculptor Claes Oldenburg, his wife, artist and art historian Coosje van Bruggen, and Claes's brother Richard, Director of the Museum of Modern Art. A saga of seventies self-invention narrated by Andy Warhol, the show follows Claes as he struggles to break out of his audience's preconceptions, Coosje as she becomes an artist in her own right, and Richard as he fights to lend stability to the strike-rattled MoMA and invents the modern museum. A collage of seventies musical styles from funk to folk to disco, the Suite asks what it means to be an artist -- and how a creative mind burdened with the demands of business and family sometimes makes for a toxic cocktail.

The production stars Bryan Freedman as Claes Oldenburg, Noah Virgile (The Royal Family of Broadway) as Richard Oldenburg, Laura Jean Spineti (Annie, national tour) as Coosje Van Bruggen, Cartreze Tucker (HAIR, national tour; Motown: The Musical, national tour) as Andy Warhol, Nicole Pietrangelo (The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking) as Hannah Wilke/Alicia Legg, Claire Melchert as Patty Mucha/Susan Bertram, Johna Miller (Jekyll & Hyde, national tour) as Mrs. Blanchette Rockefeller, Jose Gomez as John Hightower/Javier Tusell, Jacqueline Minogue as Superstar, and Julie Graham as Superstar.

The team also includes Producer: Feinberg & Rose; Music Supervisor/Orchestrator: Matthew Dylan Rose; Music Director: Ethan Hack-Chabot; Vocal Coach: Anna Meyer; and Associate Producer: Andrew Galanter.

The New York Musical Festival nurtures the creation, production, and public presentation of stylistically, thematically, and culturally diverse new musicals to ensure the future vitality of musical theatre.



Now in its sixteenth year, the Festival is the premier musical theater event in the world. The preeminent site for launching new musicals and discovering new talent, the Festival provides an affordable platform for artists to mount professional productions that reach their peers, industry leaders, and musical theater fans. More than 100 Festival shows have gone on to productions on and Off-Broadway, in regional theaters in all 50 states, and in more than 24 countries worldwide. Festival alumni have received a wide array of awards including the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize. In 2013, NYMF received a special Drama Desk Award in recognition of its work "creating and nurturing new musical theater, ensuring the future of this essential art form."

NYMF is the flagship program of National Music Theater Network, Inc., a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization. The NYMF PASS is a great way to experience The New York Musical Festival. With a NYMF PASS, you can get into the theatre before individual ticket holders. Passes also offer the exclusive ability to book tickets before they go on sale to the public. Individual tickets on sale now.

The 2019 New York Musical Festival will take place July 8 through August 4. For more information, please visit: www.nymf.org





